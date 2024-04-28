Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was wounded early Sunday after a party in Sanford, Florida, turned into a shooting gallery.

Dell was among 10 victims wounded, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The Texans broke the news that Dell was shot in a post on X.

“We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford, Fla., last night,” the post said.

“He sustained a minor wound, but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits,” the team wrote.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

“We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate, but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident,” the post said.

Dell is a native of Daytona Beach, Florida, according to KHOU-TV in Houston. Daytona Beach is about 40 miles from Sanford.

According to Houston’s KPRC-TV, Dell was in Florida to visit his mother in Daytona Beach.

Texans WR Tank Dell was the victim of a shooting Saturday night outside of a night club in Sanford, Florida. Ten people are recovering after being wounded and officials say all injuries are non-life threatening. Dell has since been released from the hospital. More here:… pic.twitter.com/uwLv2wEb9P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2024

The early Sunday shooting took place when a teenage shooter opened fire during a private event, according to The Associated Press.

A fight erupted before the shooting, which ended after a security guard tackled the gunman and then disarmed him.

A second guard restained the shooter with handcuffs, the AP reported, citing an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the 10 people wounded suffered life-threatening injuries and that most wounds were below the waist, the AP reported.

Prayers for Tank Dell 🙏 The Texans WR was the victim of a shooting Saturday night were a 16-year-old has shot ten people at a venue in Sanford, Florida, USA. pic.twitter.com/6TJt3EEd6K — primalkey (@primalkey) April 28, 2024

A 16-year-old was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony, and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

The teen was confined to a juvenile detention facility.

According to the police report, the shooter was not involved in a fistfight that erupted at the venue, but opened fire after it began. Police recovered a 9mm handgun after the incident.

Dell is a favorite target of Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

