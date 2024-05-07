Just In: Judge Hands Trump Massive Win, Suspends Trial for Classified Documents Case

The date for former President Donald Trump’s classified documents trial has been postponed indefinitely.

Trump had been charged with improperly storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. His federal trial had been scheduled to start May 20, according to CNBC.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon scraps that date and sets a new slate of pretrial activities that begin Wednesday and continue through July 22.

The ruling does not set a date for the trial

Cannon wrote that it “would be imprudent” to finalize a trial date “at this juncture” when various pretrial issues have yet to be resolved.

The ruling said more time is needed “to permit adequate time for hearings and adjudication of substantive pretrial motions, discovery disputes, and CIPA issues, many of which present novel and difficult questions.” CIPA is the acronym for the Classified Information Procedures Act.

One major issue that needed to be resolved, according to the judge, was how classified information would be handled during the trial, citing “additional pretrial and trial preparations necessary to present this case to a jury.”

A May 20 date would be “inconsistent with the Court’s duty to fully and fairly consider” those issues, she wrote.

Will the lawfare against Trump keep him from being elected in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 5% (122 Votes) No: 95% (2482 Votes)

“The Court therefore vacates the current May 20, 2024, trial date (and associated calendar call), to be reset by separate order following resolution of the matters before the Court, consistent with Defendants’ right to due process and the public’s interest in the fair and efficient administration of justice,” Cannon wrote.

According to ABC, Department of Justice prosecutor Jack Smith declined to comment on the delay.

Judge Cannon delays Trump’s classified documents case indefinitely! This move indicates that this case will NOT go to trial before Election Day, essentially nullifying the case if Trump were to win, who could then pardon himself and end this charade. The Deep State have failed… pic.twitter.com/0jM6zg7eLP — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) May 7, 2024



Last week, Smith’s team revealed that at some point after boxes of documents were seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the order of the documents changed, which the court did not learn about until now.

The revelation was contained in a new court filing.

But the detail is a big deal, because part of Trump’s defense is expected to be that documents were packed in chronological order, with no regard for classification marking, according to Just the News.

Trump reacted to the news by posing “ARREST DERANGED JACK SMITH. HE IS A CRIMINAL!” on Truth Social.

“It has always been clear that the ‘Documents Case’ is nothing but an Election Interference Scam concocted by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and their Hacks and Thugs,” Trump also posted on Truth Social.

“Now, Deranged Jack has admitted in a filing in front of Judge Cannon to what I have been saying happened since the Illegal RAID on my home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida — That he and his team committed blatant Evidence Tampering by mishandling the very Boxes they used as a pretext to bring this Fake Case. These deeply Illegal actions by the Politicized “Persecutors” mandate that this whole Witch Hunt be DROPPED IMMEDIATELY. END THE ‘BOXES HOAXES.’ MAGA2024!” Trump posted.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.