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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, 2026.
Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during an event to unveil the new America.gov website, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Just In: Karoline Leavitt Accepts New Job at Fox News

 By Johnathan Jones  October 5, 2026 at 7:51am
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Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor.

Fox News announced Monday that Leavitt will begin her new role on Nov. 1.

The 29-year-old left the White House in August after serving as President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman since he was inaugurated.

She is expected to appear across news and opinion programming, according to The New York Times.

As the outlet noted, Leavitt left Washington after the birth of her second child.

Do you support Karoline Leavitt's return to public life as a Fox News contributor?

She now lives with her family in New Hampshire, according to the newspaper.

Leavitt had said she wanted more time with her children while remaining a vocal supporter of Trump and the Republican Party.

Her departure from the White House was announced two months ago in a post on X.

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime,” Leavitt wrote.

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She described that becoming a mother while holding one of the most demanding jobs in the country had been both rewarding and difficult.

Leavitt said she could not be the mother her two young children deserved while giving the White House job the constant time and attention it required.

Trump said at the time that Leavitt would become one of his top outside advisers and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides,” Trump wrote in his statement announcing her departure.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told The New York Times on Monday that Leavitt’s campaign and White House experience give her a distinct view of the current political landscape.

Scott said Leavitt would bring her own “unique perspective and candor” to Fox News.

Leavitt becomes the second former Trump press secretary to join the network, following Kayleigh McEnany.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at Fox News Media,” Leavitt said.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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