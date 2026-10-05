Just In: Karoline Leavitt Accepts New Job at Fox News

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor.

Fox News announced Monday that Leavitt will begin her new role on Nov. 1.

The 29-year-old left the White House in August after serving as President Donald Trump’s chief spokeswoman since he was inaugurated.

She is expected to appear across news and opinion programming, according to The New York Times.

Breaking News: Karoline Leavitt, President Trump’s former White House press secretary, is joining Fox News as an on-air contributor. https://t.co/9Ou65OSWkt — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2026

As the outlet noted, Leavitt left Washington after the birth of her second child.

Do you support Karoline Leavitt's return to public life as a Fox News contributor? Yes, great choice for Fox News No, prefer different voices Unsure about her impact Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, great choice for Fox News 88% (393 votes) No, prefer different voices 3% (15 votes) Unsure about her impact 9% (40 votes)

She now lives with her family in New Hampshire, according to the newspaper.

Leavitt had said she wanted more time with her children while remaining a vocal supporter of Trump and the Republican Party.

Her departure from the White House was announced two months ago in a post on X.

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime,” Leavitt wrote.

Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life. Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium. I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes. Being a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world has been the most rewarding yet challenging season of my life, to say the least. The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life. President Trump has asked me to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and I will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party. Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over. Thank you again to the President, the First Lady, and the entire Trump family for your kindness and generosity over the years. Thank you to our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for empowering me since the day she hired me on the campaign, and to the President’s cabinet, my staff, colleagues, and friends at the White House who work so hard on behalf of our nation. It has been a privilege to serve alongside so many accomplished and impressive people, and I look forward to cheering them on over the next two and a half years. And of course, thank you most especially to my loving and supportive husband and family for the sacrifices they made for me to serve in this role. ♥️🇺🇸 — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026

She described that becoming a mother while holding one of the most demanding jobs in the country had been both rewarding and difficult.

Leavitt said she could not be the mother her two young children deserved while giving the White House job the constant time and attention it required.

Trump said at the time that Leavitt would become one of his top outside advisers and remain an influential voice within the Republican Party.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides,” Trump wrote in his statement announcing her departure.

We love you, @PressSec! ❤️ https://t.co/gDn2ivqGrq — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 12, 2026

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott told The New York Times on Monday that Leavitt’s campaign and White House experience give her a distinct view of the current political landscape.

Scott said Leavitt would bring her own “unique perspective and candor” to Fox News.

Leavitt becomes the second former Trump press secretary to join the network, following Kayleigh McEnany.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on Fox News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at Fox News Media,” Leavitt said.

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