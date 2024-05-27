Just In: NBA Legend Bill Walton Dies at 71 After Long Health Battle

One of the most gregarious and beloved players in NBA history has died at the age of 71.

Two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton died on Monday, the NBA announced in a news release.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fdlty5X3F5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 27, 2024

According to the release, Walton was surrounded by his family.

The former UCLA star died after a “prolonged battle with cancer,” it said.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position.”

Indeed, while modern players such as the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic may have normalized the idea of centers who have the passing ability of a point guard, Walton was an absolute anomaly for his day. His passing was the crux of his very unique skill set.

Did you watch Bill Walton play? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (99 Votes) No: 16% (19 Votes)

Silver continued, “His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.”

Walton won two NCAA championships as a member of John Wooden’s Bruins.

UCLA mourns the passing of two-time NCAA champion Bill Walton, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee (1993) and charter member of the @UCLAAthletics Hall of Fame (1984). 𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑬𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑰𝑨𝑴: https://t.co/VwZwd9uVDs pic.twitter.com/6GrCWvplK7 — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 27, 2024

His two NBA championships came in vastly different roles.

The 1977 Portland Trailblazers won a championship with Walton as the focal point and star of the team. The 1986 Boston Celtics — considered by some to be the greatest professional basketball team of all time — brought an older and injury-riddled Walton off the bench for effective backup minutes.

Injuries plagued Walton’s career until the bitter end, but the 6-foot-11 center soon found another venture in which he would fall in love: broadcasting.

Silver said he “translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball.”

“But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life,” the commissioner said. “He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

In a testament to how generally beloved Bill Walton is and was, the generally toxic landscape of NBA chatter on X was all unified in mourning over the loss.

Massive loss. All time great that appreciated every era of basketball and didnt tear Any player down. Very smart basketball mind. He will be missed — Richard 🐐 (@pbp_Rich) May 27, 2024

RIP to the greatest Blazer of all time — President Curry. (@Curry4daW) May 27, 2024

Walton is survived by his wife, Lori, and his four sons, Adam, Nate, Chris and Luke.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.