Just In: NBA Legend Bill Walton Dies at 71 After Long Health Battle
One of the most gregarious and beloved players in NBA history has died at the age of 71.
Two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton died on Monday, the NBA announced in a news release.
The following has been released by the NBA.
According to the release, Walton was surrounded by his family.
The former UCLA star died after a “prolonged battle with cancer,” it said.
“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position.”
Indeed, while modern players such as the Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic may have normalized the idea of centers who have the passing ability of a point guard, Walton was an absolute anomaly for his day. His passing was the crux of his very unique skill set.
Silver continued, “His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.”
Walton won two NCAA championships as a member of John Wooden’s Bruins.
UCLA mourns the passing of two-time NCAA champion Bill Walton, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee (1993) and charter member of the @UCLAAthletics Hall of Fame (1984).
𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑬𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑰𝑨𝑴:
His two NBA championships came in vastly different roles.
The 1977 Portland Trailblazers won a championship with Walton as the focal point and star of the team. The 1986 Boston Celtics — considered by some to be the greatest professional basketball team of all time — brought an older and injury-riddled Walton off the bench for effective backup minutes.
Injuries plagued Walton’s career until the bitter end, but the 6-foot-11 center soon found another venture in which he would fall in love: broadcasting.
Silver said he “translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball.”
“But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life,” the commissioner said. “He was a regular presence at league events – always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”
In a testament to how generally beloved Bill Walton is and was, the generally toxic landscape of NBA chatter on X was all unified in mourning over the loss.
Massive loss. All time great that appreciated every era of basketball and didnt tear Any player down. Very smart basketball mind. He will be missed
RIP to the greatest Blazer of all time
Rest on Legend 🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mkK50THY9s
Walton is survived by his wife, Lori, and his four sons, Adam, Nate, Chris and Luke.
