Just One Year In, Trump Has Already Decimated DC's Failed Status Quo

Just one year ago, on the eve of President Donald Trump’s historic return to the White House, the failed status quo in Washington was taking its toll on America.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the most destructive political duo in history, turned out not only to be incompetent, but also hopelessly weak and in the pocket of left-wing anti-American special interests.

Everywhere you looked, the Biden-Harris administration was either allowing major problems to fester or creating new crises by design. They opened the border, ignored the drug epidemic, exploded federal spending, embraced wokeism and cancel culture, and damaged America’s prestige around the globe.

At seemingly every fork in the road, the Biden crew chose the wrong direction for the American people. Joe Biden — perhaps unknowingly — pushed us toward socialism, globalism, and anything else that defied common sense.

In the lead up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration, America was hurting — and there was no sugarcoating it. Our beloved country desperately needed a change agent in the Oval Office after four years of malaise, and Trump filled the void with flying colors once again, just as he did in 2016 to spare us from a third Barack Obama term in the form of Hillary Clinton.

Because of Trump’s heroics in 2024, the broken status quo in D.C. has been under assault for the past year like never before due to an avalanche of common sense and an agenda that always puts America first.

First and foremost, at our southern border, Biden took a bad situation and poured gasoline on it. Upon taking office, Trump immediately took control of the unsustainable situation and closed the border with the sense of urgency required.

After dismantling the border catastrophe, the Trump team turned its attention to law enforcement, deportations, and arresting criminal illegal immigrants. By doing this, not only is Trump making America safe again, but he’s also smoking out bad actors on the left and exposing how critically important Biden’s border invasion was to the Democratic Party’s plan for future survival. By doing the hard thing — taking on entrenched power and establishment groupthink — the truth has been revealed for all to see.

Trump also took office with a mandate to focus on fiscal responsibility. Trump had the backbone to empower the Department of Government Efficiency to start changing the “drunken sailor” spending mindset in Congress and steer it toward transparency and regular order. Additionally, the Trump administration is enacting rescissions packages, streamlining the size and scope of the bureaucracy, and exposing fraud and the theft of taxpayer dollars that may end up being one of the largest criminal enterprises in our 250-year history.

Federal spending has skyrocketed from $4 trillion to $7 trillion annually in just five short years, so it’s not exactly a shock to see the infuriating waste, fraud, and abuse that’s being uncovered in Minnesota. The question now becomes how many other states engaged in this level of thievery using similar fraudulent methods.

Rest assured, this fearless president will follow the money wherever it leads, because hardworking taxpayers deserve no less. By the time Trump is done with the investigations, trillions in fraud could very well be discovered nationwide, and this should force long overdue social safety net reforms.

On foreign policy and national security, Trump is also taking on the failed status quo in righteous fashion. The culture inside the Pentagon has taken a 180-degree turn to ensure America is once again an impenetrable shining city on a hill equipped with a lethal military force that is second to none.

Biden and Harris were advocates for allowing our armed forces to become politically correct and soft. China and Russia noticed and took full advantage of it. However, they also noticed when Trump changed the name of the Department of Defense back to the Department of War. This sent the unmistakable signal that America was back in the business of peace through strength.

It’s difficult to fathom that just a year ago, Houthi terrorists were wreaking havoc across the Middle East, Iran’s nuclear capabilities were operating undeterred, Israel was alienated by the Democratic Party, and Venezuela’s Nicholas Maduro was freely running drugs on the open seas to poison and kill Americans through drugs by the thousands. Thanks to Trump, the practice of America leading from behind has come to an abrupt halt.

After one year back on the job, Trump’s rescue mission to save America has been a resounding success. The key to it all is employing common sense in a fog of bureaucratic morass and having the guts to speak truth to power. Whether it’s fair trade and unprecedented tariff revenue, lower taxes and regulations, standing with police and for law and order, advocating for the SAVE Act to require proof of citizenship to register to vote, or calling for a new census that doesn’t count illegal immigrants, this president is decimating the failed status quo brick by brick — and he still has three years to go.

David Bossie is the president of Citizens United and served as a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign. In 2016, Bossie served as deputy campaign manager for Donald J. Trump for President and deputy executive director for the Trump-Pence Transition Team.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.