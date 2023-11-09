Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called fellow Republican presidential candidate “scum” during NBC News’ GOP primary debate Wednesday in Miami.

The comment came as the candidates weighed in on whether they would ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from the U.S. if they were to be elected president.

Haley has said that the app, which is owned by the Beijing-based company ByteDance, should be banned from American use.

Debate moderator Hugh Hewitt asked Ramaswamy, “How do you get TikTok banned if you use it?”

Ramaswamy noted that Haley had previously criticized him for his own personal use of the app, which he said helps him spread conservative messages.

But first, he fired a shot across the bow of the former South Carolina governor.

“Well, I want to laugh at why Nikki Haley didn’t answer your question,” he said, “In the last debate she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time.”

Ramaswamy added, “So you might want to take care of your family first.”

The candidate was cut off by Haley, who said, “Leave my daughter out of your voice.”

Ramaswamy was heavily booed by the crowd in Miami.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice … You’re just scum.” — Nikki Haley hits Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up the fact that her daughter, like him, uses TikTok. pic.twitter.com/3CKUupHaD1 — The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2023

He then said that those who were displeased by his comment about her daughter were Haley’s “donors.”

After a moment of silence, Haley looked at Ramaswamy and said, “You’re just scum.”

The moment followed several other tense exchanges between Ramaswamy and Haley.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie each looked on as the two sparred.

Candidates Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum both failed to qualify for Wednesday’s debate while former Vice President Mike Pence was absent after he dropped out of the race last month.

Former President Donald Trump skipped the forum while he held a competing rally in South Florida.

