Just In: Shooting in Las Vegas Sparks Major Investigation, 'Heavy' Police Presence in the Area

Multiple news agencies reported a heavy police presence in Las Vegas on Monday morning following reports of a shooting.

No details were immediately confirmed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to KVVU-TV, a shooting was reported at a business in the Las Vegas neighborhood of Summerlin.

DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting inside a business in Summerlin on Monday morning.

UPDATES: https://t.co/aQhcRInQ35 pic.twitter.com/Veqqsg3uyl — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) April 8, 2024

The department called the situation “dynamic” in a social media post.

“We are investigating a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston,” the department shared on the social media platform X.

Vegas police added, “This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon.”

#BREAKING We are investigating a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston. This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon. pic.twitter.com/jAx1qZEvi0 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 8, 2024

According to KVVU, some schools in the neighborhood were placed on lockdown after the shooting.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal did not have any details about any potential victims, but reported first responders had been dispatched to the scene of a “shooting.”

Numerous videos purported to have been taken from the scene were circulating online within moments of reports of the shooting:

BREAKING: Multiple victims after a shooting inside a business in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/UGm0e06KOS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 8, 2024

VIDEO: Several people evacuated from Citi National Bank, amid shooting with multiple victims at office building in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/V9GnPozMUy — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) April 8, 2024

More footage at the scene, as Nevada police report shooting with several victims at a office building in Summerlin, Las Vegas. Initial reports suggest it occurred at the Prince Law Group, a law firm.

pic.twitter.com/ap3N3nf3py — Phan Vũ Ngọc Huy (@ISRAELEXPR1948) April 8, 2024

Police later said two major intersections had been closed.

UPDATE: All roads near Charleston Blvd. and Pavilion Center Dr. are closed. This includes Charleston Blvd. in both directions from Red Rock Dr. past Pavilion Center Dr. Avoid Area — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 8, 2024

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

