Just In: Shooting in Las Vegas Sparks Major Investigation, 'Heavy' Police Presence in the Area

 By Johnathan Jones  April 8, 2024 at 11:51am
Multiple news agencies reported a heavy police presence in Las Vegas on Monday morning following reports of a shooting.

No details were immediately confirmed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to KVVU-TV, a shooting was reported at a business in the Las Vegas neighborhood of Summerlin.

The department called the situation “dynamic” in a social media post.

“We are investigating a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston,” the department shared on the social media platform X.

Vegas police added, “This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon.”

According to KVVU, some schools in the neighborhood were placed on lockdown after the shooting.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal did not have any details about any potential victims, but reported first responders had been dispatched to the scene of a “shooting.”

Numerous videos purported to have been taken from the scene were circulating online within moments of reports of the shooting:

Police later said two major intersections had been closed.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




