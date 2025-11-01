'Did She Just Sign Off?': Indicted Dem Ditches Interview When Confronted with Video of Herself Impeding ICE

Illinois Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh ended an interview Thursday after Tara Palmeri played footage allegedly showing her banging on the hood of a federal officer’s vehicle.

A federal grand jury indicted Abughazaleh and five others for allegedly blocking law enforcement vehicles outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, Illinois.

Appearing on “The Tara Palmeri Show,” Palmeri showed video of the confrontation. Abughazaleh then abruptly ended the interview.

“Tara, once again, this is my first time being federally indicted. Like I said, I’m pleading not guilty. The evidence will come out in court, and I plan on winning. Thank you so much for having me,” Abughazaleh said after the video was shown, before signing off mid-interview.

Oblivious to the fact that Abughazaleh had already signed off, Palmeri continued asking about the potential prison time the Democrat faced before she paused and realized the candidate had already left the call.

“I did want to ask you about, just the fact that conspiracy to impede officers is up to six years in prison, forcibly impeding and intimidating officers is up to eight years. That could actually hinder your ability to serve in Congress. Are you concerned about that?” Palmeri asked.

A moment of silence followed.

“Did she just sign off?” Palmeri asked. “Did she just leave the chat? I’m so confused. I’m sorry.”

Before Abughazaleh signed off, Palmeri asked her about the indictment and then showed video of the incident.

“The indictment alleges that you and others, quote, surrounded a federal officer’s vehicle, banged on its hood and windows, etched ‘pig’ on the side and impeded movement. Did you etch the word ‘pig’ on the side of an officer’s car?” Palmeri asked.

“I’m not speaking to the specifics of anything that’s in the indictment right now,” Abughazaleh responded. “Like I said, I do plan on pleading not guilty, and the evidence will come out in court.”

The indictment accuses Abughazaleh of having “physically hindered and impeded” a federal agent who was “forced to drive at an extremely slow rate of speed to avoid injuring any of the conspirators” during an incident Sept. 26. The indictment also names protesters Michael Rabbitt, Andre Martin, Catherine Sharp, Brian Straw, and Joselyn Walsh.

Abughazaleh, a 26-year-old social media influencer and former journalist, is running for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District seat held by retiring Democratic Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky. The liberal activist has frequently clashed with federal immigration agents in the Chicago area.

Earlier in September, an ICE agent slammed Abughazaleh to the pavement after she tried to block vehicles by linking arms with other demonstrators outside the Broadview facility.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.