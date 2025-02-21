He 'Just Took a Fake News Reporter's Soul' - Watch Trump Economist Shred Reporter's Anti-DOGE Question in 7 Seconds Flat

The establishment media relentlessly advocates on behalf of government employees, the Democratic Party’s most reliable constituency.

Of course, when they behave like trained Democrat operatives by predictably attacking Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and head of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, which has exposed criminal levels of fraud in the federal government, establishment reporters expose themselves as little more than toothless shills for the wealthy and highly-placed establishment criminals who wish to continue the fraud.

In a clip posted to X on Thursday, Kevin Hassett, Director of the White House National Economic Council, responded to a female reporter’s lame question by delivering an answer so pithy, so deeply rooted in common sense, and so crushing to the reporter’s propaganda-related objective that, in the words of at least one X user, “he took her soul.”

“So you’re saying that everybody who’s being let go was doing a bad job?” the reporter asked.

In his heroic quest to destroy the unelected deep state, Trump has dismissed throngs of federal employees.

“I’m saying that we’re studying every agency and deciding who to let go and why,” Hassett replied. “And we’re doing so very rationally, with a lot of support from analysis.”

That did not satisfy the reporter.

“Because we’re being told by a lot of people who have been let go at other agencies that they were told they were being dismissed because of poor performance, when in some cases they haven’t even had a performance review yet, because they’ve only been on the job a couple of months.”

Then came the economist’s soul-stealing reply.

“Yeah, I’ve never seen a person who was laid off for poor performance say that they were performing poorly,” a smiling Hassett said.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary and rising MAGA star Karoline Leavitt clearly approved.

“Good point,” Leavitt said as she returned to the podium.

THIS IS BRUTAL! Trump’s economy guy, Kevin Hassett, just took a fake news reporter’s soul. Reporter: “People who have been let go at other agencies that they were told they were being dismissed because of poor performance when in some cases they haven’t even had a performance… pic.twitter.com/19nZq0pCnz — George (@BehizyTweets) February 20, 2025

The reporter’s question, of course, implied sympathy toward federal employees. “How dare you dismiss these people who have reliably informed me of their excellent qualities?” she effectively asked Hassett.

Indeed, some of those employees might qualify as good people.

That does not mean, however, that their government jobs, or even the agencies for which they worked, should exist forever.

In recent decades, people in and around Washington, D.C., have grown filthy rich. Since they create nothing of value, they amass their wealth only by confiscating resources belonging to American citizens.

That fact alone means that to justify their existence, those bureaucrats must do more than simply assert satisfactory job performance.

If the sovereign people decide that government jobs or entire agencies no longer serve the public interest, then those jobs and agencies must go. And the sovereign people, in voting for Trump, made that very decision.

Thus, establishment reporters may continue to fill their lame questions with phony expressions of pathos for well-off government employees. It will make no difference.

After all, Democrats and the establishment media have played their game of emotional manipulation one too many times. It no longer works. Trump himself could not care less, and neither could his surrogates.

