Just in: Trump Alerts Everyone About His Injury in First Message Since Bloody Shooting

 By Jack Davis  July 13, 2024 at 6:45pm
Former President Donald Trump knew he had been shot when he felt a burning in his right ear, he said in a social media post.

Trump was shot in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter was later killed by federal authorities.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured,” Trump wrote.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” he wrote.

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” Trump wrote.

Trump explained the extent of his injuries.

“ I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump wrote.

Trump was wounded only because he turned “right in the nick of time,” witness Vanessa Asher said, according to NBC.

Asher, who was six rows into the crowd, said if Trump had not turned, he would have been shot in the head.

NBC reported that according to sources it did not name, the shots came from outside of the Secret Service’s security perimeter.

Note: this is a developing story and details may change.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




