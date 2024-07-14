Just in: Trump Shooter Dead After Bloody Disaster at Pennsylvania Rally, DA Confirms

The man who appears to have shot former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday has been killed.

The former president was giving a speech during the rally when several loud popping noises were heard.

Trump was then seen grabbing his face, which was later shown to be bleeding profusely before Secret Service agents rushed to cover him.

The Associated Press reported later that the shooter had been killed.

According to Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, one attendee of the rally was killed as well.

According to a member of Trump’s campaign, the president is “fine.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said.

Will a motive be found for this apparent shooting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 69% (118 Votes) No: 31% (54 Votes)

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

Shortly following the shooting, the Secret Service put out an official statement as well.

“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, as reported by CNBC.

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Speaking with The Guardian, an eyewitness — 59-year-old Trump supporter Blake Marnell of San Diego — gave an account of the incident.

“There was clearly blood. I can’t even say if it was his blood; a Secret Service agent could have cut their hand and transferred blood to his head. But I could tell that is was blood there so the natural inference is that he’s injured,” he said.

“I was optimistic based on the fact that he was not defiant, that he was shaking his fist, that they weren’t whisking him away super quickly, that they would allow him to do that, while they were around him protecting him. Just an incredible moment.”

Clearly our country needs to do a better job of settling differences. This is not the path. Nobody believes this is the path. It was hard to have reactions when I didn’t know how serious it was. I was saying a prayer for him, as were many people.”

We got together. We were praying for his safety, I was cautiously optimistic based upon the way I saw him leave but you can’t always tell.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.