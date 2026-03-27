Just In: Trump's Legacy Will Now Appear on All New US Currency

If the American left doesn’t like carrying a phone in their pocket that reminds them, more than occasionally, that Donald Trump is president, how do you think they’re going to react when they have to carry a constant reminder of him in their other pocket, as well?

On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced that President Trump’s signature will be appearing on redesigned currency starting this summer, the first time a president’s John Hancock will appear on U.S. bills.

The move was being made to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States, the Treasury Department said in a media release.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.”

“As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” Treasurer Brandon Beach added.

“The president’s mark on history as the architect of America’s golden age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

According to Reuters, this will be the first time in 165 years that the notes will not feature the signature of the treasurer. At present, the current bills still feature the signatures of former Treasurer Lynn Malerba and Biden administration Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The new $100 bills — nothing but the best, no? — with the Trump and Bessent signatures will begin rolling off the presses in June.

Smaller denominations will follow in the coming months. Except for the $2 bill, which will still bear the joke signature of Alfred E. Neuman, because nobody ever sees those bills or pays attention anyway. (Half of the last two sentences are true.)

And while the push for a $1 Trump coin was set back due to regulatory hurdles, statutes on paper money allow the Treasury Department considerable discretion to change them, given that such changes guard against counterfeiting.

Vanity Fair, which first reported the move, showed all its usual restraint in the matter:

He’s draped enormous banners of his face over government buildings, plastered his name onto the Carrara walls of the Kennedy Center, and covered the White House in gold accents while demolishing the East Wing to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Now the Trump administration is taking another unprecedented step toward brand ubiquity: His Treasury Department plans to add his signature to US currency.

Unprecedented! As opposed to the grand precedent of putting the treasurer on each bill so that middle school kids could answer Quiz Bowl questions about who he was correctly. Gosh, just think of what we’re losing.

And as for portraying Trump as a man turning Washington into a tacky bagnio, that’s (pun unintended) rich coming from freaking Vanity Fair, a publication notorious for overspending to promote its image back when those things were possible in publishing. At least now if they’re burning money, they’d be doing it in the name of spiting Donald Trump — and it’d be a federal crime, to boot!

Ah well. Have fun with those Trump dollars in your pocket, Graydon Carter’s successors. Now onto that coin!

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