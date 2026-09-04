WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert plans to retire at the end of 2026 after leading the league for over seven years through a chaotic and controversial era.

She is the second-longest-serving WNBA president or commissioner, according to the Associated Press.

“Cathy has presided over the WNBA through the most significant period of growth in the league’s 30-year history,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly said on Friday.

“We are grateful for Cathy’s leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement of women’s basketball.”

Engelbert, 61, told the AP that she has been pondering retirement for several months.

“When I first came to the league I intended to do this for three and a half years,” she said during a phone interview. “The seven and a half years exceeded that time. This is a really good time, given the financial transformation journey we’ve been on. Getting the collective bargaining agreement done, getting a long-term media rights deal done, getting expansion done.”

She also shared a statement with ESPN which read, “Over the years, it has been amazing to watch WNBA players thrive and lead the massive cultural surge around women’s sports.”

“I retire knowing we have built something bigger, stronger and more enduring than we could have imagined,” Engelbert continued. “I am grateful to the WNBA and NBA team owners and staff, players, investors, fans and the powerhouse league office staff, who believed in what this league could become. I retire with immense gratitude and tremendous optimism for the future of the WNBA, with the best yet to come.”

Engelbert’s tenure was not without public drama, however, causing her to deny that she was pressured to step aside.

Despite leading the league during a period of growth and newfound media attention, the WNBA has garnered negative media attention for several high-profile issues over the past 18 months or so.

The main focus has been physical attacks by other players against Indiana Fever star player Caitlin Clark and the definition of what a woman is regarding player eligibility. There have also been racial divisions that have spawned culture war talking points on both sides of the political spectrum.

An August article published by Fox News highlighted the “long list of embarrassing WNBA incidents” that have occurred under Engelbert’s watch.

It cited how Clark was treated poorly by most of the WNBA, despite breathing new life into the financially floundering league, as jealousy and infighting took center stage.

The story also mentioned Clark’s teammate Sophie Cunningham, who has also faced public backlash online, and highly physical fouls on the court.

Cunningham declared that biological men should not play in women’s sports, which drew media criticism, but also brought more attention to the issue.

In addition, former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom made headlines when he declared for the WNBA draft, in an effort to force league officials into taking a stance on transgender players.

Kanter Freedom, along with former NBA player Royce White, was ultimately declared ineligible for the 2027 WNBA draft, with the league framing their actions as a publicity stunt.

The saga continued when Kanter Freedom filed a federal lawsuit against the Chicago Sky and the owners of Wintrust Arena.

The team banned Kanter Freedom from attending WNBA games following his removal by security personnel last month, WLS-TV reported.

Court documents obtained by WLS Thursday revealed that the lawsuit centers on Kanter Freedom’s First Amendment rights. Kanter Freedom got into a “verbal altercation” with Sky point guard Natasha Cloud during a game against the Indiana Fever.

He had courtside seats and was donning a T-shirt that read: “WOMAN noun. adult human female.” After the two argued, Kanter Freedom was made to leave.

“[Kanter Freedom] has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat,” Sky owner Michael Alter said. “That he is not able to control himself to the extent where we can be comfortable that he may [not] step towards the court again and towards the players.

“So, so that is the basis for which we will not permit him into the building until such time as he can prove otherwise.”

The Associated Press reported that Engelbert has been working on a succession strategy for years, but she did not provide details on who her replacement might be.

“It’s a good time to hand it off to the next leader to take the ‘W’ into a better phase,” she explained. “I’m proud of the team we built and everything we accomplished. A leader knows when it’s time to drop the mic and move on after building a powerhouse team in the league office.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.