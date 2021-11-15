He Just Won't Go Away: Disgraced Dem Andrew Cuomo Mulling a Run for New York AG – Report

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could be setting the stage for a political comeback, according to a new report.

Cuomo is considering running for state attorney general next year, according to the New York Post . Cuomo held the job from 2007 through 2010.

The job is currently held by fellow Democrat Letitia James, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor against current Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul became governor when Cuomo, facing multiple complaints of sexual harassment, resigned in August.

Although James has said she is seeking Hochul’s spot, there is still plenty of time for her to drop her campaign and seek reelection to her current post, thus setting up — at least in theory — a contest between Cuomo and the state official who led the investigation against him.

The Post did not name its sources, but stated that “several of Cuomo’s confidants have mentioned — to both elected Democratic officials and party insiders — that Cuomo could run for attorney general in 2022.”

“People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” the Post quoted what it called “a person with direct knowledge” as saying.

“They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions,” the Post quoted the source as saying.

Some liked the idea, others less so.

New Yorkers can’t be stupid enough to vote this clown back in, can they? Report: Andrew Cuomo Considering Run for NY Attorney General Post https://t.co/kByed7Nn1l via @BreitbartNews — Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) November 14, 2021

Cuomo has $18 million in campaign cash he can spend, the Post reported, which would be more than any rival is likely to raise.

In 2018, James was elected after spending $1 million, according to the newspaper.

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi denied Cuomo was going for the post.

“There is a ton of idle speculation out there and we can’t control if we continue to take up valuable real estate in people’s heads,” he told the Post.

Cuomo himself has been noncommittal about a political comeback.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Cuomo said in an interview with New York magazine. “I’m at peace. Look, it’s simple: I trust the people and the truth will [win] out.”

Azzopardi has attacked James as a “Gubernatorial wannabe” and “Cowboy Sheriff,” the magazine noted.

James and her office have sent zingers back at Cuomo.

“Instead of accepting responsibility for his inappropriate actions, he has concocted wild conspiracy theories, spread fake news, and become the laughingstock of the nation,” a James representative told the magazine.

“Cuomo’s version of the ‘Big Lie’ is a tired, albeit predictable response from a serial harasser. All New Yorkers have moved forward. It’s past time that Andrew Cuomo do the same.”

