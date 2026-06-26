Just Years After Strict Mask Mandates, Minneapolis Lifts Ban on AIDS Superspreader Establishments During Gay 'Pride' Month

As recently as just four years ago, Minneapolis city officials announced a new mask mandate to combat a virus that was slightly more lethal than the flu and which, for most people, resolved on its own. If you were in an enclosed space, you had to cover your face under penalty of law — and forget about making your own decisions on whether or not you were at risk. The government would decide for you.

On Thursday, meanwhile, the Minneapolis City Council voted to reopen vile, filthy, anonymous sex establishments that were closed because they were HIV/AIDS superspreaders — a disease that is almost always fatal if untreated and leads to significant costs, both to patients’ wallets and their health — because, you know, gay pride and all, and people should be free to make their own choices.

Progress? Hardly, but just a bit more proof to add to the pile we’ve already accumulated that if it weren’t for double standards, the modern American left would have no standards.

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