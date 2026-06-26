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A mask-compliant protester waves flags in the air during a "pride" march on June 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
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A mask-compliant protester waves flags in the air during a "pride" march on June 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Just Years After Strict Mask Mandates, Minneapolis Lifts Ban on AIDS Superspreader Establishments During Gay 'Pride' Month

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 26, 2026 at 3:18pm
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As recently as just four years ago, Minneapolis city officials announced a new mask mandate to combat a virus that was slightly more lethal than the flu and which, for most people, resolved on its own. If you were in an enclosed space, you had to cover your face under penalty of law — and forget about making your own decisions on whether or not you were at risk. The government would decide for you.

On Thursday, meanwhile, the Minneapolis City Council voted to reopen vile, filthy, anonymous sex establishments that were closed because they were HIV/AIDS superspreaders — a disease that is almost always fatal if untreated and leads to significant costs, both to patients’ wallets and their health — because, you know, gay pride and all, and people should be free to make their own choices.

Progress? Hardly, but just a bit more proof to add to the pile we’ve already accumulated that if it weren’t for double standards, the modern American left would have no standards.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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