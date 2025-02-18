Justice Is Back: Antifa-Style Punk Allegedly Sprays Paint at Trump Supporter's Eyes, Looks Terrified as Cops Nail Him

Lawless American leftists reached peak insanity in 2020, the fourth year of President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

Now, at the dawn of Trump’s second administration, those leftists remain unhinged, but our collective tolerance for them has vanished.

In a viral 90-second video posted Monday to the social media platform X, police outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., detained a young man in a dark-colored hoodie who both looked and acted the part of an antifa thug by allegedly spraying blue paint in the face of a camera-wielding male Trump supporter.

The video clearly showed the Trump supporter with a blue substance across the left side of his face.

“Spray painting is free speech, my a**,” the man yelled at his alleged assailant. “You’re going to jail, bro.”

Meanwhile, the alleged assailant, sporting the cloth mask of the COVID cult, walked away from the Trump supporter. Another individual — male or female, one cannot tell — held onto the alleged assailant’s right arm. The pair said nothing.

Then, approximately 11 seconds into the video, the Trump supporter and another younger male told Capitol Police what allegedly occurred. At that point, police detained the alleged assailant, who carried a backpack.

“Spray paint’s in his bag. It’s blue. It’s all over my phone, all over my glasses, all over the side of my head,” the alleged victim said as two police officers detained the alleged assailant while two others searched his bag.

A female bystander then claimed to have recorded the incident.

Finally, one of the police officers removed the alleged assailant’s winter hat. The young man who hid behind the cloth mask looked as weak and scared as one would expect.

Journalist Nick Sortor shared the video Monday afternoon on X. As of Tuesday morning, that video had more than 1.7 million views.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may be offensive to some readers.

🚨 #BREAKING: U.S. Capitol Police have just ARRESTED an anti-Elon protestor after he sprayed paint in a Trump supporter’s face These wannabe antifa degenerates are FINALLY being held accountable. It’s hilarious to see how weak they become when they’re thrown in cuffs and… pic.twitter.com/UC8OpJZ0tA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 17, 2025

The alleged victim goes by the name “1776 M.G. MEDIA” on X, an account that features pro-Trump content.

For instance, on Tuesday “1776 M.G. MEDIA” had some fun with the incident and also mimicked Trump-ian defiance by posting a picture of the alleged victim’s face side-by-side with actor Mel Gibson’s blue-painted face from the 1995 movie “Braveheart.”

On the face of it, the alleged incident outside the Capitol on Monday should leave us feeling encouraged.

After all, during the COVID- and Black Lives Matter-related madness of 2020, lawless leftists ran roughshod over law enforcement, for the establishment needed that lawlessness to generate the atmosphere of chaos in which establishment operatives could rig the 2020 election in favor of now-former President Joe Biden.

Today, however, the situation has changed. Lawless leftists remain as unhinged as ever, but Trump has the tyrannical establishment and its beloved deep state on the run.

Thus, while police detainment of the Trump supporter’s alleged assailant outside the Capitol hardly signaled final victory for the president and his supporters, it at least showed the direction the proverbial winds now blow.

