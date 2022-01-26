Share
Commentary

As Justice Breyer Announces Retirement, Dems Instantly Demand Biden Abide by 1 Big Campaign Promise

 By Jared Harris  January 26, 2022 at 3:06pm
Mere minutes after news of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s anticipated retirement broke, Democrats demanded President Joe Biden follow through on a shocking campaign promise to pick the next justice based on skin color and gender.

Biden was implored to act Wednesday after Breyer announced he would be retiring. The liberal justice is expected to leave his position over the summer.

This gives Biden a golden opportunity to fulfill a major campaign promise.

“As president, I’d be honored to appoint the first African-American woman. Because it should look like the country,” Biden said of the Supreme Court while campaigning in early 2020, according to The Associated Press.

While this narrows down the field to some 7 percent of the U.S. population, his wording opens up some interesting potential choices, from South African-born Elon Musk (if he were to claim to be transgender) to Michelle Obama.

Update: FBI Raids COVID Testing Company Accused of Falsifyng Test Results in $124 Million Cover-Up

While Biden hasn’t given any indication as to whom he’ll pick, nominating the former first lady could be seen as a way to deliver a major boost to Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, which are expected to be less than pleasant for progressives.

Whomever the president decides to pick, he’d better act quick. Democrats have wasted no time demanding Biden abide by his campaign vow.

“[Biden], it’s time for a Black woman on the Supreme Court,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley wrote on Twitter.

“[Biden], you promised us a Black woman on the Supreme Court,” fellow Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman added. “Let’s see it happen.”

Unfortunately for qualified Asian-Americans, Hispanics, whites and Native Americans, Biden seemingly wants nothing to do with them.

Taxpayer-Funded Trash: SCOTUS Drops Nuke on Fabricated NPR Story About Justices' Mask Fight

While the race-based nomination process leaves most Americans (and all men) out of the running, Democrats claim it will make the Supreme Court more closely match the demographics of the U.S.

How Biden plans to reflect American racial diversity with only nine seats on the court, eight of which are occupied, is anyone’s guess. Packing the court, a suggestion Biden has flirted with, may help open this possibility up.

Despite the gross racism and sexism of Biden’s plan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki affirmed that the president “certainly stands by” his vow to reject anyone who is not a black woman.

It remains to be seen whom Biden will pick for the Supreme Court, but it’s clear he must tread carefully if he aims to placate the progressive rabble.

Conversation