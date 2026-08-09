Justice Department Settles With Pro-Life Father of 11 Whose Home They Busted Into

Paul Vaughn, a Christian anti-abortion activist and father of 11, settled with the Department of Justice years after he was arrested in a terrifying predawn raid.

The Thomas More Society, which represented Vaughn, noted that the 2022 FBI raid stemmed from his “praying, singing hymns, and peacefully protesting at an abortion facility in Tennessee.”

He was convicted under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, also known as the FACE Act, by the Biden administration.

President Donald Trump pardoned Vaughn, along with 23 other anti-abortion activists, days after starting his second term.

The recent settlement brings “long-overdue justice to Vaughn and his family,” the Thomas More Society said.

“This family did nothing wrong. Paul prayed and sang. He bore witness to his faith and for that, the full weight of the federal government was brought crashing down on his front door before the sun rose,” Steve Crampton, senior counsel at Thomas More Society, remarked.

“This chapter is finally closed, and our family looks forward with gratitude and hope, as we continue to serve God, advocating for the most vulnerable among us without fear,” reacts Paul Vaughn, TMS client. Learn more about Paul’s story here: https://t.co/4PNgHFQ0Kd pic.twitter.com/pAT129H0uY — Thomas More Society (@ThomasMoreSoc) July 29, 2026

“What was done to Paul and his family was a profound injustice, and we are grateful that this settlement acknowledges that.”

Crampton voiced gratitude for the Department of Justice calling the raid an abuse of power.

“We also commend the Trump Department of Justice for having the courage to look at what its predecessor did, call it what it was — an abuse of power — and change course. No American should ever again have to fear an FBI raid for praying and offering hope to women in need.”

Vaughn meanwhile expressed thankfulness that the traumatic injustice has seen some measure of closure.

“My family has been through a traumatic ordeal that never should have happened. But today brings an end to this portion of the story,” Vaughn said in a statement.

“I am grateful to the members of this Department of Justice who were willing to look honestly at what the prior administration did to our family and so many others and attempt to make it right. I am grateful to President Trump for the pardon that restored my good name, Thomas More Society for their tireless defense, and the countless people who stood with us in prayer.”

“This chapter is finally closed, and our family looks forward with gratitude and hope, as we continue to serve God, advocating for the most vulnerable among us without fear.”

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