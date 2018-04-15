Justice Gorsuch Made Supreme Court History with Brand New Hire for 2018 Term

In an apparent first at the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch has hired a Native American clerk for the 2018 term.

The clerk, Tobi Merritt Edwards Young, is an enrolled citizen of the Chickasaw Nation from Midwest City, Oklahoma, and has worked for Gorsuch since the early days of President George W. Bush’s administration.

“I hope that if other Chickasaws read about my experiences, they will recognize that nothing stops them from pursuing any dream that they have too,” Young said in a Chickasaw Nation news release.

“Somebody from where they are from is going to be working every day at the Supreme Court, and there’s no reason that there shouldn’t be many more to come.”

Tobi Young, '03 graduate and adjunct professor at #olemisslaw, has been selected as a U.S. Supreme Court clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch. She is the first female grad of the Law School to clerk for the Supreme Court. Congrats, Tobi! We are so proud of you! https://t.co/fSHQxxvLkk pic.twitter.com/4a8JL2gpXm — Ole Miss Law (@olemisslaw) April 13, 2018

Gorsuch and Young appear to have a professional relationship spanning almost two decades.

Young worked under Gorsuch’s supervision in the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice after graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2003.

He later helped her secure a clerkship for Judge Jerome Holmes on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, shortly after his own appointment to that court.

Are you glad President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Justice Gorsuch has hired Tobi Young to be his law clerk—apparently she’ll be the first ever enrolled tribe member to clerk at SCOTUS. Hats off to Justice Gorsuch! https://t.co/t8rfi0fmQt — Dan Epps (@danepps) April 15, 2018

Young served on the team of lawyers who helped Gorsuch prepare for his confirmation hearings in 2017.

She is currently general counsel and staff secretary for the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas.

Other clerks Gorsuch has retained for the 2018 term include Ethan Davis of King & Spalding LLP and Paul Mezzina, an alum of the late Justice Antonin Scalia’s chambers.

There are approximately 60,000 enrolled Chickasaw in 2018.

RELATED: Sotomayor Decries ‘Shoot First and Think Later’ After Officer Is Granted Immunity

The tribe was among the five Native American societies forcibly moved from the east bank of the Mississippi River on the Trail of Tears.

A National Law Journal study found that 85 percent of Supreme Court clerks since 2005 are white, and approximately two-thirds are male.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.