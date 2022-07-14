Justice: Group That Published Addresses and Demanded Protests at SCOTUS Homes Gets Bad News from Twitter

The Twitter account of a pro-abortion group notorious for doxing several Supreme Court justices was suspended Thursday.

Visitors to @RuthSentUs are now shown a message stating that the account was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules.

When Politico in May published a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion suggesting that the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, Ruth Sent Us published the home addresses of the six conservative justices.

The group urged protesters to gather near the homes of the justices to express their displeasure.

“Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights,” the group’s website stated at the time. “We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics.”

Ruth Sent Us also shared the locations of the Supreme Court justices’ homes in an interactive format on Google Maps. However, Google later pulled the custom map citing terms and conditions violations, according to Fox News.

Twitter did not respond to Fox’s request for comment on the group’s suspension from the platform.

Twitter was not the first social media network to give Ruth Sent Us the boot.

The organization was previously banned from TikTok, although the ban was later rescinded, Mediaite reported.

The group was also kicked off Facebook, but it has managed to circumvent the ban by creating an alternative page.

“Facebook suspended our original page immediately after Roe was overturned,” Ruth Sent Us wrote on Monday. “We’re starting fresh here, but we’re on week 10 of sustained protests at the Justices homes, and we’re growing and adapting.”

According to the description of a private Facebook group by the same name, Ruth Sent Us calls for the arrest and prosecution of “divisive, corrupt and illegitimate Republicans,” including “[former President Donald] Trump, his criminal family, politicians and Supreme Court justices.”

According to Influence Watch, “Ruth Sent Us lists no leaders or funders on its website. However, the group is connected to Sam Spiegel and Vara Ramakrishnan, two Democratic activists.”

Fox News reported that the group’s website is registered to Spiegel, who is also associated with the Unseat PAC.

“If you support Trump today, you’re a Nazi, and should be run out of polite society,” Spiegel tweeted in 2018.

