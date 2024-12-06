Justice: Hunter's Pardon May Have Just Cost Joe the Presidential Library of His Dreams

Let’s face some actuarial facts here: At age 82, it’s questionable whether Joe Biden will live to see his presidential library unveiled.

For instance, Barack Obama left office in January of 2017, but his presidential library still isn’t open yet — and isn’t likely to be open until at least 2026, according to the Chicago Tribune. That’s at least nine years.

Now, I’m not morbid or a betting man, I’m simply stating a fact: People live to 91 all the time, but does Joe Biden look, to your eyes, like one of the people likely to make it to his nonagenarian years? What are the odds you would give that? Are they better or worse than the New York Jets making the Super Bowl this year, or about the same? Because — and I wish the man as long a life as possible — if I were forced to place a wager, “better” would not be where my money would go.

But then again, maybe it gets constructed a bit quicker. Because, as reports out of donor-land are indicating, Joe’s library might be a whole lot smaller, since rich Democrats’ money might not be going toward it after the Hunter Biden pardon, inter alia.

On Thursday, Axios noted the myriad ways that Uncle Joe’s “post-presidency now looks as bleak as his brutal final months,” including in the library department.

“Biden, [82], will limp away from the limelight — widely disliked by the public, and now loathed by many Democrats who blame him for twin sins of selfishness: running again, then pardoning Hunter after repeatedly saying he wouldn’t,” Axios’ Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen reported.

“Some in Biden’s family have been shocked by the number of Democrats trashing his Hunter decision on the record, sources tell us. They expected some blowback — not a wicked backlash.

“But even Biden’s best friends think it was nuts to pardon Hunter as a solo act on the same evening he left for a long-promised three-day trip to Africa,” they added.

So, not only will the one-term president face problems getting donations for his presidential library because he refused to limit himself to one term, the Hunter Biden pardon has also added to diminished expectations.

“If they had their s*** together, they would have been doing the work on this over the summer — right after he announced he was stepping aside,” a Democratic insider said.

“Now, it’s just too late. Hopefully they are rightsizing their expectations and budget!”

And it’s not just one source: Axios noted that other “top Democrats tell us they’re so furious about Biden’s abrupt, clumsy pardon of his son Hunter that they’re threatening to withhold donations from his future presidential library.”

Well, hey: Maybe that’s a blessing in disguise. This video of the Union City Public Library in Union City, New Jersey, actually seems apropos for the Biden legacy — and they can probably build it for a steal and/or another Burisma gig:

This is what many libraries in New Jersey are shamefully turning into: empty shelves/few books, microfilm/history long-ago discarded for no reason because they’re IRREPLACEABLE and no newspapers. pic.twitter.com/rKvevm0ZeT — Darias News (@DariasNews1) November 30, 2024

Empty shelves, few books, no newspapers: It’s pretty much the perfect epitaph for that month between the June 27 debate debacle and Biden’s decision to finally step away. (I’m assuming the same protocol is in effect after the Hunter pardon debacle.)

Now, perhaps this could be rectified by Biden’s potential future pardons, which includes everyone from Adam Schiff to Liz Cheney to Anthony Fauci, on the basis that Trump might use the powers of the federal government to unfairly target them. On the other hand, this would also indicate that the powers of the federal government could be used to unfairly pervert justice … which would bring us back to the Biden administration’s targeting of Donald Trump and the Hunter Biden pardon.

Keep in mind, this is the language that Joe used to justify Hunter’s pardon: “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter — who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me — and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.

“For my entire career I have followed a simple principle: just tell the American people the truth,” he added. “They’ll be fair-minded. Here’s the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

The facts of Hunter’s cases were crystal clear: He lied on a form to obtain a firearm while he was a drug addict, and that firearm was subsequently lost in a dumpster. He essentially admitted lying on the form in his autobiography; lied about his taxes; and continued to live a lavish lifestyle despite his tax obligations.

He pleaded guilty to these charges and was due for sentencing in December — but is now scot free.

However, the two Biden aides tasked with the presidential library, supposedly to be located in Delaware, probably aren’t going to be so lucky. Biden deputy chief of staff Annie Tomasini and Jill Biden adviser Anthony Bernal now have to deal with soliciting cash from unhappy Democrats.

And keep in mind, these things aren’t cheap. As was reported in 2021, the Obama Center was planned to come in at somewhere in the avenue of $500 million, although some reports have pegged the actual price tag at closer to $830 million.

But then again, that was Barack Obama, and people were more than willing to splurge. And despite the fact that an anonymous Biden source said regarding donor anger that “that sentiment hasn’t come up in a single donor conversation, and work is well underway,” that rings a bit hollow, and I think they might want to right-size their expectations.

Hopefully, the fine folks at the Union City Public Library will be more than happy to provide them with guidance, should they so need it. It’ll be cheap, and it’ll be quick, which means Joe can see it. It’ll also be justice for a venal, corrupt president. Not that he’ll notice, probably, but it’s the thought that counts.

