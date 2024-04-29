Do establishment operatives think themselves so secure that their persecution of former President Donald Trump will never boomerang on them?

During a Supreme Court hearing on Thursday regarding the question of presidential immunity, Justice Brett Kavanaugh warned of a slippery slope in politically motivated prosecutions of presidents.

“It’s not going to stop,” Kavanaugh predicted, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Trump-appointed justice made that prediction to attorney Michael Dreeben, a former deputy solicitor general with the Department of Justice.

According to his faculty page at Harvard Law School, Dreeben worked for special counsel Robert Mueller on the investigations that sprang from the Russia “collusion” hoax — the baseless assertion that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday, Dreeben argued on behalf of special counsel Jack Smith, the latest establishment-selected legal hack charged with destroying Trump’s anti-establishment political movement.

In this particular case, Smith has indicted Trump for allegedly attempting to overturn the disputed results of the 2020 presidential election, citing the then-president’s actions and the events surrounding the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

In other words, the slippery slope Kavanaugh predicted has already arrived. The danger lies not in the future but right in front of him.

Still, the justice’s comment made it clear that without some standard that distinguishes public from private behavior, presidents could face a perpetual threat of political retribution.

Are the charges against Trump politically motivated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (864 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

“It’s going to cycle back and be used against the current president or the next president and the next president and the next president after that,” Kavanaugh told Dreeben, according to the Examiner.

Kavanaugh, of course, made a sound argument — at least in theory.

In a constitutional republic with democratic elections, those who wield power have an incentive not to persecute their political opponents. After all, the powerful should expect that someday they will find themselves out of power.

When dealing with Trump and his supporters, however, establishment operatives have not behaved as if they ever expect to find themselves out of power.

For instance, on April 16, the Supreme Court heard arguments pertaining to the DOJ’s aggressive use of a 22-year-old federal obstruction statute in its prosecutions of more than 300 Jan. 6 defendants. The statute in question had nothing to do with the events of Jan. 6, but the DOJ has perverted its intended meaning so as to charge Jan. 6 defendants with felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Should the high court overturn the Jan. 6 defendants’ convictions under the statute, two of Smith’s four charges against Trump would vanish.

In other words, President Joe Biden’s DOJ has taken the most vindictive course possible toward Trump and Jan. 6 defendants.

Thus, if Kavanaugh is correct, Biden has reason to fear the boomerang.

So why doesn’t the president appear concerned about it? Do he and his establishment operatives at DOJ know something that no one else does?

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.