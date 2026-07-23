Share
News
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is seen as he arrived to testify Dec. 17 before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C.
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is seen as he arrived to testify Dec. 17 before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C. Smith was appointed independent special counsel during President Joe Biden's administration by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2022 to oversee two criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

'Justice at Last': Jack Smith Referred to DOJ for Criminal Charges

 By Randy DeSoto  July 23, 2026 at 12:38pm
Share

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio criminally referred Jack Smith to the Justice Department Wednesday, alleging the former special counsel made false statements during congressional testimony last year.

President Donald Trump responded to the news, posting on Truth Social, “Justice at last???”

Fox News reported on Wednesday, “Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released documents last week showing Smith’s team read the text messages of 44 members of Congress from both parties and White House staff during its investigation.”

Smith was overseeing the prosecution of Trump for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents.

Some of the targeted lawmakers’ communications by the special counsel included those from Jordan, Grassley, the late Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, former Vice President Mike Pence, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Should Jack Smith be indicted?

According to the criminal referral letter sent by Jordan to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Wednesday, Smith, when asked during testimony before the House Judiciary Committee last December whether his probe had read lawmakers’ text messages, replied, ‘No.’

“Toll records were sought for historical telephone routing information, collected after calls had taken place, identifying the incoming and outgoing call numbers, the time of the calls and their duration,” Smith told the committee, Fox News reported.

“Toll records do not include the content of calls,” he added.

Jordan wrote Blanche in his referral letter, “All individuals have an obligation to comply with a duly authorized congressional inquiry. Mr. Smith, a former public servant, is no different. Yet his testimony included intentionally false statements designed to obstruct the Committee’s oversight.”

Related:
Women Plead with Acting AG Blanche to Crack Down on Online Abortion Drug Orders

“His conduct can only be understood as an effort to thwart the Committee’s inquiry by intentionally making false statements and representations before Congress,” Jordan added, noting his committee believes sufficient evidence exists to criminally charge Smith under federal law.

Jordan further elaborated on Fox News Thursday, recounting, “[Smith] said he didn’t get contents, when in fact he did for 44 members of the United States Congress.”

“We are a separate and equal branch of government, and there’s a speech and debate clause in our Constitution. They [Smith’s team] should have screened out any communications relative to our work as legislators. They did not do it,” the Republican said.

“When you ask the special counsel, hand-picked by the Garland-Biden Justice Department, to go after President Trump. Mr. Jack Smith … When you ask him, ‘Did you get the contents of members of Congress’s communications and he says, ‘No,’ that is not telling the truth. Because, in fact, he did,” Jordan said.

He further asserted that Smith’s prosecutors told the telephone carrier not to notify him or other targeted lawmakers that they had obtained access to their texts.

Jordan concluded, “It’s always worse than we thought when we start these things. The amount of information, the number of people he went after.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top-ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, argued in a Wednesday news release that Smith’s answers in December were responsive to the questions posed to him.

“When asked if his subpoena for Members’ toll records sought the content of either Member’s phone calls or messages, he truthfully replied that they did not. That statement was true when he said it, and it is true today,” Raskin said.

“Wishing that you had asked different questions while you had the opportunity to examine a witness is not a proper basis for a referral of a witness for criminal prosecution.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Video: Trump Greets Fallen Heroes at Dignified Transfer for Troops Killed in Iran Conflict
'Justice at Last': Jack Smith Referred to DOJ for Criminal Charges
Mamdani Gets a Reality Check from His Lawyers After Vow to Arrest Netanyahu
Former NFL Kicker Wins House Primary After Receiving Trump Endorsement
DSA Just Said It Out Loud - Strike Down Constitutional Ban on Foreign Presidents, Get Mamdani in the White House
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation