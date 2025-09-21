'Justice Must Be Served': Trump Calls Out Pam Bondi for Not Holding Schiff, Letitia, Comey Accountable

President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday, questioning the progress on investigations into former FBI Director James Comey, Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California, and Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard referred Comey to the Department of Justice, citing possible criminal activity related to the Obama Administration’s narrative that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia, while Schiff and James face allegations of mortgage fraud.

Trump questioned why there appeared to be a “delay” in filing charges in a Saturday evening Truth Social post.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 09.20.25 06:44 PM EST pic.twitter.com/icuiAZSs4Q — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 21, 2025

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” Trump wrote.

“Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard.”

“He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so,” Trump continued. “Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT”

Daily Caller News Foundation reporters visited properties in the Norfolk, Virginia, area purchased by James, who claimed they were “primary residences” despite holding the office of attorney general in New York, which requires elected officials to maintain their primary residence in the state.

Schiff allegedly claimed a Maryland house as his primary residence in multiple finance applications, reportedly securing a lower interest rate as a result.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.