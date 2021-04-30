Justice: Rioter Fined $12 Million for Helping Set Fire to Minneapolis Police Station During BLM Riots

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson will spend four years behind bars and pay $12 million in restitution for his role in burning down a police station.

It happened during a May 2020 riot that was one of many violent incidents the establishment media repeatedly deemed “mostly peaceful protests” — and his sentence exposes the media lie for what it was.

The 23-year-old man from Brainerd, Minnesota, previously pleaded guilty for helping set fire to the Third Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department but was sentenced Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

Robinson will serve his time in federal prison plus two years of supervised release in addition to coughing up the hefty sum, though his lawyer claimed “there is no realistic chance” he will be able to pay it.

According to the federal complaint, Robinson allegedly helped rip down a perimeter fence and lit the Molotov cocktail that another person threw at the building, setting it ablaze.

“On the night of May 28, 2020, Mr. Robinson chose to depart from lawful protest and instead engaged in violence and destruction,” Anders Folk, acting U.S. Attorney, said in a Minnesota Department of Justice news release.

“The arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct put lives at risk and contributed to widespread lawlessness in Minneapolis,” Folk continued. “With today’s sentence, Mr. Robinson is held accountable for his actions.”

Hundreds of people had gathered and many began chanting “Burn it down, burn it down” at the time Robinson and his co-conspirators breached the perimeter fence and threw the incendiary device.

Three others in connection with the incident have also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson but have yet to be sentenced.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 of last year, many protests sprang up in major cities with several of them turning violent and destructive — not just for one night, but sometimes for several nights in an unending siege.

It was the height of coronavirus hysteria with many cities completely shut down for commerce, yet thousands were permitted to flood city streets for these protests often under the Black Lives Matter banner.

As the summer unrest raged on and the violence escalated, the establishment media never wavered from downplaying these incidents with their claims that these violent uprisings were “mostly peaceful protests.”

The most ironic — if not outright comical — use of that phrase came on a CNN chyron as a reporter stood in front of a large inferno with rioters milling about calling it “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING.”

CNN ran the chyron tonight: “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING” while a fire raged in the background. pic.twitter.com/nEIKhTrepE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2020

All told, the estimated damage incurred from last year’s riots was upwards of $2 billion nationally, though violent uprisings still continue to crop up seemingly every time a black suspect is shot by a white police officer regardless of the merits of such outrage.

Through it all, Democrats were reluctant to even call these uprisings riots, let alone do anything to speak out against them — that is, until the incursion into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Suddenly, breaching a fence like Robinson and countless others had, attacking a federal building as rioters repeatedly did in Portland, Oregon, or even condoning protests that later turned into unrest was all unacceptable and even treasonous.

The truth has always been that the media covered for the George Floyd riots because they supported the cause, and as long as their audience never switched to another channel or website, their narrative and hypocrisy went unchallenged.

White liberal elites have and will continue to excuse riots that, ironically, severely depress communities largely populated by the very people they claim to support with their cries for racial justice.

Truly peaceful protests can encourage change, but civil unrest does nothing except gut the economy and lower the standard of living for the people unlucky enough to inhabit an area destroyed by riots.

Members of the media will continue to tell their lies and apply their double standard to these types of uprisings, but justice has at least been served for Robinson.

His sentence includes prison time and exorbitant restitution that should be sufficient to cut through the lies — these weren’t acts of peaceful protest, but rather destructive criminal events that rightly deserve severe punishment.

