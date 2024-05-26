Justice Sotomayor on the Reality of Being a Liberal in a Conservative Court: 'I Live in Frustration'

An Important Message from Our Staff:

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down.

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election?

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever.

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America.

It is a pleasure to serve you.

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!