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Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor bow their heads during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor bow their heads during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Justice Sotomayor Takes Shot at Brett Kavanaugh Over His Upbringing Following ICE Opinion

 By Bryan Chai  April 11, 2026 at 5:30am
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Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor bucked tradition and decorum when she recently took a public swipe at a fellow justice.

Sotomayor made controversial remarks while she was speaking at an event hosted by the University of Kansas School of Law on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Law.

While the 71-year-old Sotomayor didn’t mention any of her fellow justices by name, it was clear that she was speaking about Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I had a colleague in that case who wrote, you know, these are only temporary stops,” Sotomayor said.

That was a clear reference to when the justices paused lower courts trying to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from working, with a concurrence written by Kavanaugh.

Sotomayor then jabbed Kavanaugh’s upbringing, questioning whether or not her fellow justice knew anything about blue-collar woes.

“This is from a man whose parents were professionals,” she said. “And probably doesn’t really know any person who works by the hour.”

At the time, Kavanaugh argued that precautionary detentions would be short and uneventful.

Sotomayor contended Tuesday that for hourly workers, even a temporary detainment could have consequences.

“Those hours that they took you away, nobody’s paying that person,” she said. “And that makes a difference between a meal for him and his kids that night and maybe just cold supper.”

Sotomayor didn’t hold back in September, either.

As the New York Post noted, Sotomayor was part of an incensed dissent that included: “We should not have to live in a country where the government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job.”

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While Sotomayor never named Kavanaugh, the thinly veiled shot could make for an awkward meeting at the Supreme Court.

Historically speaking, there’s always been a level of decorum and respect the justices publicly show each other, even when they’re on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, with longstanding traditions like the “judicial handshake” still in effect today.

(Think of the deep, warm, and respectful friendship between conservative Justice Clarence Thomas and late former liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.)

Lately, however, that traditional decorum appears to have curdled into something a tad more bitter — oddly enough, all involving the most junior justice.

Kavanaugh had to defend himself when he attended a March event where ultra-progressive Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, also at the event, began to publicly chide him.

But even beyond Jackson’s feuds with the conservative justices, she also appears to have drawn some ire from her fellow female liberal justices.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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