Share
News

Justice Thomas Goes to War with Facebook: Time to Sweep Away Big Tech Immunity

 By Richard Moorhead  March 8, 2022 at 3:30pm
Share

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is calling for a review of Big Tech’s legal protections.

Thomas released a statement on Monday after the Supreme Court declined to take up a lawsuit from a woman who had been sexually trafficked using Facebook.

Thomas concurred with the court’s decision not to review the case but said the Supreme Court should consider a case pertaining to Section 230 protections.

Trending:
Jussie Smollett Shows Up Late for Sentencing Hearing, Bodyguards Get Violent with Reporters

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act provides social media platforms with immunity from civil or criminal liability for user-generated content.

“It is hard to see why the protections [Section 230] grants publishers against being held strictly liable for third parties’ content should protect Facebook from liability for its own ‘acts and omissions,'” Thomas argued in the Supreme Court’s denial of certiorari in Jane Doe v. Facebook.

“I … concur in the Court’s denial of certiorari. We should, however, address the proper scope of immunity under [Section 230] in an appropriate case.”

Amid partisan “fact-checks” and the pervasive censorship of conservatives on the part of Big Tech companies, some have questioned Section 230.

The law has formed the basis for an internet in which a small handful of tech giants control the majority of online speech.

Big Tech’s critics have also pointed to Section 230 as the basis for Silicon Valley giants creating uncontested monopolies. Google, for example, grabs 85 percent of all internet searches.

The removal of Section 230 protections could fundamentally change the internet as we know it, although it’s unclear if this would lead to more free speech or less.

Some have proposed regulating Big Tech giants as public utilities, providing the same right to access that the average American has to electric and other utility companies.

In some of his previous statements, Thomas has shown himself willing to challenge the legal basis of Section 230.

Related:
Supreme Court Rules on Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence, Justice Thomas Crushes 'Unfair Trial' Argument

He has compared Big Tech giants to companies regulated as “common carriers.”

It’s unclear how the conservative court would rule in potential litigation redefining the scope of Section 230 protections.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Breaking: Judge Announces Jussie Smollett's Sentence
First ISIS, Now Putin: Elite Sniper, Iraq War Veteran Takes Up Arms with Ukraine
Ex-Russian Oligarch Condemns Invasion, Renounces Passport: "Everything Putin Touches Dies"
Epic: Angry US Astronaut Tells Russians What to Do with Special Medal They Awarded Him in 2011
Developing: CNN Disaster Reported - Multiple Stars Face Hatchet as New Management Plans Talent Purge
See more...

Conversation