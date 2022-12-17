Justice Thomas Spotted Quietly Working at Arlington National Cemetery - Turns Out He's Been Doing This for Years

“Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward.” — Matthew 6:2

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas embodies this verse well, as it has recently come to light that he has been quietly placing Christmas wreaths on the graves of American veterans for years.

D.C. journalist and author Emily Miller spotted Thomas volunteering for Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, as seen in a photo she posted to Twitter.

Love how Justice Clarence Thomas quietly lays wreaths with all the other volunteers every year at Arlington National Cemetery for #wreathsacrossamerica to honor those who have the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/xerCBt8ICM — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) December 17, 2022

Wreaths Across America is a charitable organization that mobilizes thousands of volunteers every year to put wreaths on the graves of veterans and fallen soldiers.

This isn’t the first year Thomas has volunteered at Arlington Cemetery, either.

The justice can be seen in a candid photo from 2013 helping to clean up the cemetery after the Christmas season on a rainy January day.

The un-self-conscious nature of the photo stands in stark contrast to the contrived photo-ops that Democratic politicians conjure up for their own selfish ambitions and narratives.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then a U.S. House candidate, attempted to exploit the border crisis with a self-aggrandizing photoshoot back in 2018.

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

Since then, AOC has become well known for shedding crocodile tears in front of the cameras whenever something doesn’t go her way.

Arguably even more cringe-worthy than AOC’s antics was the time Democratic leaders committed their own cardinal sin of “cultural appropriation” following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Democratic figureheads like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi laughably adorned themselves in traditional African garb and knelt in the Capitol in honor of the criminal George Floyd.

What if they, like, just passed some laws instead of dressing up like a Wakandan chess set? pic.twitter.com/F3d2YDjNRW — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) June 8, 2020

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim shamelessly attempted to gain clout from the Capitol incursion by cleaning up the “carnage,” as described by one Facebook user — the carnage being a few water bottles.

A photo captured Kim “experiencing the horror firsthand,” while everything around him looked hilariously pristine.

It is refreshing, then, to see Thomas volunteering for a noble cause out of the goodness of his heart and moral convictions rather than to virtue-signal.

Thomas is one of the few people in American politics who shows respect and love for his country and those who have died to protect it.

We could use more people in Washington demonstrating a spirit of humility and gratitude rather than selfish ambition.

