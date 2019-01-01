Justice Thomas’ Wife Facing Heavy Backlash Over ‘Far-Right’ Posts

Some media outlets — including CNN and The Washington Post — are targeting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni (short for Virginia), for making what they call “bizarre,” “slightly paranoid,” “far-right” posts on Facebook.

One post both news outlets pointed to is a meme Thomas — a columnist for The Daily Caller and adviser to the conservative student group Turning Point USA — shared days after the November midterm elections.

It was captioned, “How is it that when hundreds of thousands of votes are ‘found’ days after the election in multiple states… they overwhelmingly favor only Democrats?!”

CNN charged that Thomas provided “no proof at all” for such a post and described other memes she made as “far-right.”

The meme was certainly referring, at a minimum, to the drastic change in the election night results in Broward County, Florida, where the margin for U.S. Senate and governor races tighten by thousands of votes in the Democrat candidates’ favor as ballots not properly accounted for election night were added to the tally.

It also may have been in reference to congressional races in California, which saw Republican candidates who were ahead on election night ultimately lose.

Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan expressed astonishment at the outcomes.

“California just defies logic to me,” Ryan said at a Washington Post event. “This election system they have — I can’t begin to understand ‘ballot harvesting.’ When you have candidates that win the absentee ballot vote, win the day of the vote, and then lose three weeks later because of provisionals, that’s really bizarre.”

Thomas — in another meme highlighted by CNN and The Post — asked, “Why is Washington, D.C. seemingly unconcerned about what is happening at our borders???”

The Post wrote concerning this meme that it “bizarrely described California as a war zone, with illegal immigrants scaling walls and carjacking U.S. citizens.”

CNN used similar language to characterize Thomas’ post.

Saying illegal aliens are carjacking and attacking Americans does not seem to be equating California with a war zone. Further, just this past week a Mexican national was arrested for allegedly gunning down a California police officer during a traffic stop.

This latest incident is just one of many involving illegal aliens attacking and killing American citizens.

An additional meme the two news outlets took exception to was former President Barack Obama leaning over to failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and saying, “No one would have known we wire-tapped Trump, if you would have just won the election we rigged for you.”

The Post called this a “baseless accusation indulged in only by conspiracy theorists.”

However, CNN reported in September 2017 that former Donald Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was wiretapped during the 2016 presidential race.

Further, the Obama administration’s Justice Department obtained a FISA warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, using the so-called Russia dossier, according to NPR.

While the election was not “rigged,” that is obviously part of the joke, with the implication the Obama administration handled the Clinton email investigation in an entirely different manner from its probe into potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Thomas can take solace that The Post also described popular conservative talk radio show host Mark Levin as someone who “dabbles in conspiracy theory” in the same article attacking her.

In targeting Thomas, CNN reporter Jessica Schneider read a comment on the conservative writer’s Facebook page that said, “You’re literally married to a sitting Supreme Court justice, and you put out this partisan propaganda. … You tarnish the people’s faith in the Court, and you ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

The Media Research Center found it ironic that CNN should attack Thomas for sharing “partisan propaganda.”

“This, from the network that makes entire documentaries lauding Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who certainly caused this kind of furor about partisan opinions when she harshly attacked Donald Trump, and CNN thinks she’s just terrific,” MRC’s Brad Wilmouth wrote.

