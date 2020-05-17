Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who fled the Republican Party last year amid his denunciations of President Donald Trump, said Saturday that he is ending his exploration of a presidential campaign.

Amash announced last month he was considering a pursuit of the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president. In 2016, a Libertarian ticket of former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld won about 3 percent of the national popular vote, according to The New York Times.

“After much reflection, I’ve concluded that circumstances don’t lend themselves to my success as a candidate for president this year, and therefore I will not be a candidate,” Amash tweeted Saturday. “This was a difficult decision for me, especially having seen grassroots supporters put so much effort into this campaign. It’s been humbling and awesome.”

“I continue to believe that a candidate from outside the old parties, offering a vision of government grounded in liberty and equality, can break through in the right environment. But this environment presents extraordinary challenges,” he added.

Amash then cited why everything was against him, from the media to the attitudes of most Americans to the various lockdowns across the nation.

“Polarization is near an all-time high. Electoral success requires an audience willing to consider alternatives, but both social media and traditional media are dominated by voices strongly averse to the political risks posed by a viable third candidate,” he tweeted.

“The new reality of social distancing levels the playing field among the candidates in many respects, but it also means lesser known candidates are more dependent on adequate media opportunities to reach people.”

“Today, most Americans are understandably more interested in what life will look like tomorrow than they are in broader policy debates, and news coverage has reflected those priorities. At the same time, fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising,” Amash said.

Amash indicated the Libertarian Party also has issues to address before any presidential nominee from the party can be a viable national candidate.

“The Libertarian Party’s national committee members and delegates have worked diligently to organize the national convention,” he tweeted, “but lingering uncertainty regarding ratification of online voting, the feasibility of 50-state ballot access and related legal challenges, and unity after the nomination have also weighed heavily on me. We must address these issues as a party to ensure we maximize our potential.”

In assessing the potential of Amash to hurt Trump, “The View” co-host Meghan McCain predicted presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would be the one who lost votes.

“There’s about 10 percent of the Republican demographic [that] are NeverTrumpers that would, in theory, vote for Joe Biden and they will be picked off from voting for Joe Biden and vote for this libertarian candidate,” she said last month, according to Fox News.

Amash running “100 percent helps Trump [and] hurts Biden, especially in [Amash’s] home state of Michigan where he is a complete known … nationally, he seems to be probably less of a known [than] the other candidates running. And that swing state, again … is going to be make or break in this election, and Biden can’t afford to lose it,” McCain added.

