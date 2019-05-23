Justin Amash Goes on Another Screed Against Trump, Ticks Off Reasons for Impeachment

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash floated several reasons Thursday why he believes that special counsel Robert Mueller’s report shows that President Donald Trump obstructed and impeded the investigation.

“Mueller’s report describes a consistent effort by the president to use his office to obstruct or otherwise corruptly impede the Russian election interference investigation because it put his interests at risk,” Amash said of the report in a tweet. Thursday’s Twitter thread was the congressman’s second on the subject of Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice.

The special counsel’s report, released in April, identified four occasions in which officials or senior members of the executive branch successfully pushed back against Trump’s commands to fire Mueller.

1. Trump asked the FBI director to stop investigating Michael Flynn, who had been his campaign adviser and national security adviser, and who had already committed a crime by lying to the FBI. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

TRENDING: ‘I Know What It’s Like’: Ben Carson Fires Back at Ilhan Omar over ‘Sleep’ Barb

“1. Trump asked the FBI director to stop investigating Michael Flynn, who had been his campaign adviser and national security adviser, and who had already committed a crime by lying to the FBI,” Amash wrote.

He also criticized Trump’s decision to ask former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his recusal so the former Alabama senator could retain control of the investigation.

The president also “used his pardon power to influence his associates, including Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, not to fully cooperate with the investigation,” Amash said, adding in a later tweet: “Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt. Other actions were corrupt—and therefore impeachable—because the president took them to serve his own interests.”

6. Trump used his pardon power to influence his associates, including Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, not to fully cooperate with the investigation. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Republicans railed against Amash shortly after he suggested in a May 18 tweet that Trump engaged in impeachable offenses. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Fox News that Amash “just wanted attention” and attacked the Michigan Republican’s voting record. Other lawmakers piled on.

Do you think Justin Amash is going too far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Daily Caller News Foundation asked Amash’s office on May 18 if the lawmaker is drawing up articles of impeachment in light of his analysis of the report. His office has neither responded to TheDCNF’s questions nor discussed publicly whether he intends on moving forward with impeachment.

Trump’s re-election campaign, meanwhile, cast the report as a victory. “President Trump has been fully and completely exonerated yet again,” campaign manager Brad Parscale told reporters. “Now the tables have turned, and it’s time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Trump Orders Barr To Declassify Origins of Government Spying on His Campaign

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.