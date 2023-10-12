Share
Justin Bieber Deletes 'Pray for Israel' Post After Outrage Over His Photo

 By Maire Clayton  October 12, 2023 at 2:03pm
Singer Justin Bieber posted and quickly deleted a “Praying for Israel” post on his Instagram story Wednesday.

In the original post, he wrote “Pray for Israel” over an image that just happened to be of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in ruins.

Bieber previously posted, “To [villainize] all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong,” according to the U.K. Independent.

“I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us.”

The outlet reported he deleted the image within an hour and replaced it with the same message, but added a red broken heart with a blueish-green background.

Users took to social media platform X to call out the singer for the mistake:

“Can American celebs shut up please,” one X user wrote.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis made a similar error earlier in the week when she posted an image of children with the caption “terror from the skies” and an Israel flag emoji. The image turned out to actually be Palestinians in Gaza.

She has since deleted the post.


The Hamas terrorist group attacked Israel on Saturday, resulting in the country declaring war the following day.

CBS reported that, as of Thursday, over 1,200 have died since Hamas’ attack in Israel and roughly 2,800 have been injured. In addition, at least 1,537 individuals have been killed since Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza.

 

 

Truth and Accuracy

