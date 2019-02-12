K-9 Unit All Smiles After Tracking Down 38 Pounds of Meth During Traffic Stop

There’s one tired K-9 in Clackamas County, Oregon, and one happy K-9 unit after a week that was highlighted by a phenomenal chase and a major drug bust.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office posted details of the K-9’s over 2 hour-long chase on its Facebook page.

“Grimm and his partner Deputy McGlothin worked with Oregon State Police, Molalla PD and Canby PD by tracking a suspect for an epic two-and-a-half hours in icy conditions — and Grimm got his man,” the department posted.

“We started a track for a suspect who’d eluded a neighboring agency, crashed his car, and ran into a rural area of the county near Oregon City,” McGlothin said, according to the post.

“After about two-and-a-half hours — and about as many miles — Grimm located the suspect hiding in dense brush / windfall. I’m blessed to have this pup (and a little cardio time to warm up),” he said.

Yesterday (Tuesday, Feb. 5), #K9 Grimm and his partner Deputy McGlothin worked with @ORStatePolice , Molalla PD and Canby PD by tracking a suspect for an epic two-and-a-half hours in icy conditions — and Grimm got his man. The whole story’s on Facebook: https://t.co/qIWU9BKpJo pic.twitter.com/gdbLNCFTNp — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 6, 2019

“This is the longest track we’ve ever been on, by a long shot. Plus, there was snow, ice, thick mud, wooded areas, a marsh and ravines. The suspect told me he figured he’d gone far enough that we wouldn’t follow him and would just give up,” he said.

The Department’s post said that Jacob Allen Lieberman, 35, was charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal possession of a forged instrument and reckless endangerment.

Bail for Lieberman was set at $27,500.

The department also noted on Instagram that Grimm helped the department with a huge drug bust.

“Our week started with an amazing 2.5+hr track/capture and ended with over 38 lbs of meth located on a traffic stop,” the department posted.

“People often debate the use of a dual purpose dogs and if they can be successful. It means extra training (which the dogs love) and extra work for the leash holder. I will gladly continue spending extra time with Grimm … good work pup let’s rest for a minute.”

Deputy McGlothin tried to post a video with his #K9 partner Grimm on their Instagram feed. It … didn’t go as planned. https://t.co/HNNTE9mzx3 pic.twitter.com/CPMIksTJej — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) November 15, 2018

