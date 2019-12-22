K9 Smashes Through Car Window, Plays 'Fetch' with Stubborn Punk

This is going to be the best feel-good story you read this week.

Officers in California took down a suspect who refused to cooperate with a few rubber bullets and a K9 fur missile named Duke. The showdown happened around midnight Friday night.

After receiving a call about a stalker in Fontana, local police responded, according to KABC-TV. The suspect unwisely fled.

California Highway Patrol and local police took off in pursuit, blowing out the suspect’s tires with spike strips. Eventually, a PIT maneuver would end his fleeing for good.

But even with the pursuit at an end, Julio Vasquez, 31, still refused to cooperate. For K9 Officer Duke, this seemed like welcome news.

Police fired a few rubber bullets, weakening the driver’s side window of the suspect’s truck.

Then, all hell broke loose.

Duke barreled through the window, grabbing a big bite of bad guy until other officers could close in and make the arrest.

Here’s the best part: The entire encounter was caught on camera.

Watch Duke make this suspect reconsider his tough guy act in seconds in the video below.

Doesn’t that video just warm your heart?

If you pay close attention, you can see the “maybe I should have surrendered when I had the chance” look just milliseconds before Duke comes flying into frame.

The Corona Police Department confirmed on social media that no officers, furry or otherwise, were harmed during the arrest.

Last night around 12:50 a.m., the California Highway Patrol requested assistance from our agency’s police dog. CHP pursued a felony suspect, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, into Corona ending near El Cerrito Road, and the 15 FWY, https://t.co/NnsikbPSPT — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) December 20, 2019

Vasquez now faces felony staking and evading changes.

Earlier in the day, he attempted to run over his wife with his truck at her workplace, which also violated a restraining order.

Apparently unsatisfied with only one such violation, he apparently showed up at her home later that evening.

The stubborn Vasquez was the only one injured. According to police, the man was rushed to a hospital and treated for minor injuries after being bitten by Duke.

For involved officers, this was a high-speed chase chock full of danger. For Duke, it looked like just another fun day at work.

