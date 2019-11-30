Kaepernick Celebrates 'Unthanksgiving Day,' Rips America for Stealing from His 'Indigenous Family'

It wouldn’t be a major American holiday without perpetually former NFL player Colin Kaepernick trying to tell us how oppressive it is.

Why it was just the Fourth of July that I remember Kaepernick getting a pair of Nike shoes canceled — as in, actually pulled from shelves before they were to go on sale — because they had the Betsy Ross flag design on the side and, as you know, that flag design is racist.

For Thanksgiving Day, Kaepernick took part in “Unthanksgiving Day,” a liberal anti-holiday that celebrates the occupation of Alcatraz by Native Americans in 1969, according to Mother Jones.

While the occupation of the island didn’t happen on Thanksgiving Day, reinforcements began arriving at the island then — just a few days after the original activists landed on Nov. 20 — so it makes as good a time to celebrate the event as any.

Every year, Native American activists and other members of the “woke” left gather at the island in the pre-dawn hours to celebrate the 19-month occupation, which played a role in ending the government’s policy of terminating tribal rights, something that had been going on for 16 years. The day is now symbolic of the land stolen by those knavish pilgrims’ descendants once they got their racist act together and started warring with the Native Americans.

TRENDING: Obama Made Americans Buy Insurance, but Judge Stops Trump Rule That Immigrants Do the Same

At one time, I’m sure, this was an important event for Native American activists, but now there’s a significant element of leeches who realize counter-programming a major holiday gets malcontents attention.

Need proof of the unseriousness of this whole mess? To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the event, they got the most famous unemployed guy who had his last job in San Francisco to come and give a speech.

“Spent the morning at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on the 50 year anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz,” Kaepernick tweeted hours after the event.

Do you think Colin Kaepernick belongs in the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (17 Votes) 99% (2839 Votes)

“The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people. Thank you to my Indigenous family, I’m with you today and always,” he continued.

The tweet came with a slickly produced video featuring parts of Kaepernick’s speech at the event juxtaposed with footage of the original occupation:

Spent the morning at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on the 50 year anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz. The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people. Thank you to my Indigenous family, I’m with you today and always.✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/6cTuktUlQN — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 28, 2019

“It’s been 50 years since the occupation,” Kaepernick said. “And that struggle has continued for that 50 years.

“Before that 50 years, it will continue from this point. It’s our responsibility to honor our ancestors and honor our elders by carrying on that struggle. Don’t let their sacrifices be in vain,” he continued.

RELATED: Mike Pence Rips NBA and Nike's Blatant China Hypocrisy

“That’s why it’s important for all of us to be here today, to show that we’re together, that we’re unified, that we have that solidarity. And I hope to spend many more of these with you.”

No news yet on whether Nike’s had to recall any turkey-themed shoes as of late.

My guess is that this is Colin Kaepernick’s new career. After a Nov. 16 workout in Georgia, not a single NFL team expressed interest in Kaepernick. Not one. There’s been enough water under the bridge since Kaep’s fiery season of going woke and getting smoked, so we can safely say that this isn’t because he’s being blackballed. It’s that he can’t play ball.

Ah, but he can adopt liberal idiom like a champ. He not only seems to believe this, but he’s also mastered the shibboleths. Now he’s even taking part in Unthanksgiving Day — which isn’t just about Native American resistance but which rests on the tacit assumption that Thanksgiving Day is, in and of itself, illegitimate because of our shady relations with Native Americans.

Have we done things as a country that were wrong? Absolutely. We’ve actually apologized for those, and if it doesn’t make up for it, it certainly doesn’t mean that Thanksgiving Day is now an acceptable target.

Then again, there are some people for whom anything will be an acceptable target. Can’t wait for President’s Day to roll around. I hope Nike doesn’t have any Abe Lincoln-themed shoes in the pipeline for that holiday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.