Kaepernick Cheers on Remaining NFL Anthem Kneelers as He’s Passed Up for a 40-Year-Old Journeyman

The world is ready to move on from national anthem protests in the NFL and all the drama attached to it.

Need proof? Look no further than President Donald Trump, who said that he’d “love” to see original anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL.

If even the president, one of the harshest critics of anthem protesting, seems ready to move on, it should be a waning issue. NFL fans are ready to get back to football and those that left the league over anthem protests also seem ready to move on with their lives.

One person who is so very clearly not ready to move on? Kaepernick himself.

When Kaepernick and his allies aren’t grousing about how the NFL and its partners are out to “bury” the failed quarterback’s career, it appears as if they are focusing the rest of their energy on keeping the issue of anthem protests alive.

Kaepernick made a rare original tweet Sunday, doing his best to revive the dying cause.

“My Brothers @E_Reid35 @KSTIiLLS @iThinkIsee12 continue to fight for the people,” Kaepernick wrote, “even in the face of death threats.

My Brothers @E_Reid35 @KSTiLLS @iThinkIsee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats. They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/OQClsZXD5V — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 18, 2019

“Stay strong Brothers!!!”

The “brothers” that Kaepernick was referring to are Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, and Miami Dolphins receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson.

It’s worth pointing out that Kaepernick and the few remaining anthem kneelers appear to be hemming and hawing just for the sake of it, at this point.

The NFL has already acquiesced to the players demanding social justice initiatives.

The organization spent millions of dollars on the issue. But that wasn’t enough for the protesters, and now it appears as if they will continue until Kaepernick has a job.

But if a team signs Kaepernick, are the world’s social justice issues resolved?

Pun intended, it’s a safe bet the anthem protesters would just move the goalposts again even if Kaepernick were offered a job in the NFL.

Speaking of which, Kaepernick’s prospects of ever landing another NFL gig took another hit when longtime NFL journeyman Josh McCown, at the ripe, athletic age of 40, signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh McCown had said if the right opportunity came along, he would consider it. Now it has. He is signing a 1-year deal with Eagles. Eagles still expect Nate Sudfeld – who received a second-round tender last off-season – to return from injury this season; team still values him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2019

McCown’s deal reportedly includes $2 million in guarantees and could be worth up to $5.4 million according to ESPN’s NFL reporter Adam Schefter. McCown was signed after Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld fractured his non-throwing wrist. McCown, whose game might be described as a far, far lesser version of current Eagles starter Carson Wentz’s, fits the Eagles’ system.

And really, that’s the biggest obstacle facing an NFL return for Kaepernick. Assuming he’s willing to accept a backup role and a backup’s salary, the team signing him would want to ensure that Kaepernick is a system fit for them.

Ironically, the best fit for Kaepernick, in theory, would actually be the Baltimore Ravens given they already employ a scrambling quarterback in Lamar Jackson, and an offense coordinated by Greg Roman — the same offensive coordinator Kaepernick work with in San Francisco.

Too bad it appears Kaepernick has completely and utterly burned that bridge already.

But yeah, it’s be a sinister blackballing plot… Right.

