Controversial ex-NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick broke his silence on the increasingly violent riots occurring in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The riots were in response to the death of George Floyd on Monday.

While in police custody, Floyd was seen telling police that he could not breathe as an officer knelt on his neck during the arrest and kept his knee there for several minutes after Floyd had stopped moving.

Beginning on Wednesday, the riots became more and more violent, with protesters looting stores and setting buildings on fire.

I’ll never understand why looting is a common reaction to outrage over the government. The Target doesn’t run the Minneapolis police dept. pic.twitter.com/bCdG0g6JgH — Ken Webster 🇺🇸🌎 (@KenWebsterII) May 28, 2020

BREAKING: Several buildings in Minneapolis engulfed in flames as violent riots continue in the streets. Looting now becomes widespread, with reports of looting happening miles away from the original protest location. #USA #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/oOBwW44pYl — HornToday (@HornToday) May 28, 2020

Additionally, during the riots, a man was shot dead outside of a Minneapolis pawnshop, according to the New York Post.

In a Twitter post, Kaepernick argued that the violent rioters have a right to “fight back.”

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance,” Kaepernick wrote.

“We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

Kaepernick isn’t the only celebrity defending the rioters.

On Wednesday, rapper Cardi B claimed that Minneapolis protestors have “no choice” but to loot.

They looting in Minnesota and as much as I don’t like this type of violence it is what it is .Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE . pic.twitter.com/IToSr08yBG — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 28, 2020

“Too much peaceful marches,too much trending hashtags and NO SOLUTIONS! The people are left with NO CHOICE,” the rapper tweeted Wednesday along with a video of people looting a local Target.

Candace Owens, a prominent African-American conservative who has criticized Kapernick in the past, spoke out against the riots in an Instagram post.

“No one — not a single solitary person defended or excused the death of George Floyd, so why is this rioting happening? Because that is what the media wanted. Because it’s what they have trained us to do since the mid 60’s, when they married us to the Democrat Party,” Owens wrote.

“The race riots of the late sixties should served as a lesson: when black Americans began looting, burning, and rioting in Detroit and Chicago, the white business owners abandoned those flourishing cities, plunging them into the poverty and crime-ridden hubs that we see today.”

Owens went on to say that such violent actions destroy black lives rather than save them and that by buying in to the left-wing narrative of systemic oppression, the black community is hurting itself.

“Now, as always, the result will be that black neighborhoods are decimated, black people are arrested, and black families are impoverished, while white liberal politicians will stump on our issues, pretending to be our shoulders to cry on. They will tell us it’s because of systemic oppression and we will believe it and repeat the same bullshit again, EVERY FOUR YEARS.”

