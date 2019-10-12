Kaepernick Reps Release Statement: ‘Little to No Response’ from All 32 Teams

Unsigned and unhappy about it.

These two words are the summary of a statement issued Thursday by Colin Kaepernick’s representatives as he remains on the sidelines despite injuries this season to multiple NFL quarterbacks.

Without preamble, the statement said it was released to clear the air regarding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who in 2016 touched off a round of protests by refusing to stand for the nation anthem.

The statement did not go into detail as to its timing, but it comes as the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to start undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges from unheralded Samford University after injuries to both star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight again. Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it’s the truth and nothing else,” the statement, attributed to agent Jeff Nalley and public relations director Jasmine Windham, said.

The statement said Kaepernick, who turns 32 next month, is cleared for employment even after filing a now-resolved grievance against the NFL.

Although former 49ers teammate Eric Reid joined Kaepernick in filing the grievance, Reid was signed by the Carolina Panthers while Kaepernick has been shunned, the statement said.

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

“Have you reached out to every team on Colin’s behalf?” read the statement, which used a question-and-answer format.

“I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin’s employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin. In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it,” the response said.

“Has Colin ever had a workout with an NFL team?” another question read.

“No, not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout,” the answer to that question said. “Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterwards, Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league.’ No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary.”

The statement quoted Chip Kelly, who coached Kaepernick in 2016, as saying the quarterback was “zero distraction”

Kaepernick’s stats were included in the statement as proof of his ability. The unsigned quarterback’s representatives noted that Kaepernick has amassed 72 touchdown passes, 12,000 passing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns throughout his career.

“In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished,” the statement said.

“Colin has the same skill set as many of the young mobile quarterbacks flourishing in the NFL right now,’’ it claimed.

The statement said Kaepernick has worked out “5 days a week for three years” in order to play.

Prior to the start of the NFL season, Kaepernick posted a video marking the third anniversary of his first protest.

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

“I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation,” he tweeted, “despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”

