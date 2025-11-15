Share
News
Sports
Amateur Kai Trump of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2025 at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 13, 2025, in Belleair, Florida.
Amateur Kai Trump of the United States plays her shot from the 16th tee during the first round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2025 at Pelican Golf Club on Nov. 13, 2025, in Belleair, Florida. (Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

Kai Trump Bounces Back from Rough LGPA Debut: 'A Lot of Pressure On Her'

 By Bryan Chai  November 14, 2025 at 5:48pm
Share

Whatever one may think of the first family, you cannot deny that when a Trump gets knocked down, they pick themselves back up.

(This is where this writer would’ve inserted a joke about the two failed assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, but I’d rather not give my editor a brain aneurysm right before the weekend.)

You’ve seen it with Donald. You’ve seen it with Barron, who’s taken on a bevy of arrows because of his father. You’ve seen it with Melania, who endures ceaseless grief because of who she’s married to.

Yet they persist.

That thick Trump skin and ability to keep moving forward has proven to be invaluable for a member of the Trump family that doesn’t get brought up nearly as much as her much more famous grandfather.

Kai Trump, oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa (who’s ironically enough dating golf legend Tiger Woods currently), is going to the University of Miami on a golf scholarship.

The standout freshman golfer was also invited to compete in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, an LPGA event currently taking place at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Do you like golf?

She was there as a sponsor invitation.

When the ANNIKA kicked off this week, you already know that there would be quite a few eyes on the president’s granddaughter, only to see her nerves get the better of her.

Kai Trump finished the first day of the tournament with a rough 13-over par.

But on Friday, just a day later, she bounced back in a big way, as she improved by eight strokes, per Fox News. And she admitted that calming her nerves played a big role in that.

“For the first day I was definitely really nervous. I think the nerves just got to me,” she said. “When I went out there today, I felt very calm and peaceful, to be honest with you. That’s why I played better.”

Related:
'A Dream of Mine': Donald Trump's Granddaughter Set to Make Her LPGA Tour Debut

“I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament. So, I think if you prepare right, the nerves can… they’re always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened. So, I would just say that.”

“Things are going to happen. Once it happens, you can’t go back in time and fix it,” she said of one notable blunder. “The best thing I could do is move on. Like I told my caddie, Allan, kind of just started laughing. It is what it is.”

She added, “We got that out of the way, so let’s just move on. It was pretty easy to move on after that.”

Alas, Kai Trump will likely miss the cut for the next round of the ANNIKA. And while she likely feels some disappointment at that, LPGA pro Charley Hull — an English golfer who happens to be pro-Trump — told Golf Digest that the rising golf phenom had nothing to be ashamed of.

“That’s really good, considering this is not just an easy LPGA event, this is probably one of the harder courses that we play on,” Hull said of Kai Trump. “So, for her to come out, she had to be so nervous.

“It was her first LPGA event — I remember my first event I was really nervous — and she’s got a lot of pressure on her and a lot of eyes on her.”

The ANNIKA will continue through the weekend.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Kai Trump Bounces Back from Rough LGPA Debut: 'A Lot of Pressure On Her'
Tech CEO Whose Office Neighbors Mamdani's HQ Spots a Familiar Face Through the Window
Longtime Fox News Host Janice Dean Announces She's 'Taking a Break from Work' Due to 'Health Issues'
Fact Check: Did a 'Racist' Seattle Police Officer Kick a Black FBI Agent Out of a Coffee Shop?
AI Company's Commercial Touting Feature Allowing Users to Commune with the Dead Blasted as 'Antihuman and Demonic'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation