Kai Trump Bounces Back from Rough LGPA Debut: 'A Lot of Pressure On Her'

Whatever one may think of the first family, you cannot deny that when a Trump gets knocked down, they pick themselves back up.

(This is where this writer would’ve inserted a joke about the two failed assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, but I’d rather not give my editor a brain aneurysm right before the weekend.)

You’ve seen it with Donald. You’ve seen it with Barron, who’s taken on a bevy of arrows because of his father. You’ve seen it with Melania, who endures ceaseless grief because of who she’s married to.

Yet they persist.

That thick Trump skin and ability to keep moving forward has proven to be invaluable for a member of the Trump family that doesn’t get brought up nearly as much as her much more famous grandfather.

Kai Trump, oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa (who’s ironically enough dating golf legend Tiger Woods currently), is going to the University of Miami on a golf scholarship.

Welcome to The U! 🧡💚 Excited to welcome our newest Cane to the Miami Golf family! @kaitrump pic.twitter.com/M6lNrq48hl — Miami Hurricanes Golf (@hurricanesgolf) November 12, 2025

The standout freshman golfer was also invited to compete in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, an LPGA event currently taking place at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

She was there as a sponsor invitation.

When the ANNIKA kicked off this week, you already know that there would be quite a few eyes on the president’s granddaughter, only to see her nerves get the better of her.

Kai Trump finished the first day of the tournament with a rough 13-over par.

But on Friday, just a day later, she bounced back in a big way, as she improved by eight strokes, per Fox News. And she admitted that calming her nerves played a big role in that.

“For the first day I was definitely really nervous. I think the nerves just got to me,” she said. “When I went out there today, I felt very calm and peaceful, to be honest with you. That’s why I played better.”

“I did everything I could possibly have done for this tournament. So, I think if you prepare right, the nerves can… they’re always going to be there, right? They can be a little softened. So, I would just say that.”

Kai Trump rolls in her first LPGA birdie, at No. 3. She’s 1 under through three holes of her second round at #TheAnnika. She missed a short birdie at the first and then converted a lengthy par save at the second. pic.twitter.com/KyLX4q8Krs — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) November 14, 2025

“Things are going to happen. Once it happens, you can’t go back in time and fix it,” she said of one notable blunder. “The best thing I could do is move on. Like I told my caddie, Allan, kind of just started laughing. It is what it is.”

She added, “We got that out of the way, so let’s just move on. It was pretty easy to move on after that.”

Alas, Kai Trump will likely miss the cut for the next round of the ANNIKA. And while she likely feels some disappointment at that, LPGA pro Charley Hull — an English golfer who happens to be pro-Trump — told Golf Digest that the rising golf phenom had nothing to be ashamed of.

“That’s really good, considering this is not just an easy LPGA event, this is probably one of the harder courses that we play on,” Hull said of Kai Trump. “So, for her to come out, she had to be so nervous.

“It was her first LPGA event — I remember my first event I was really nervous — and she’s got a lot of pressure on her and a lot of eyes on her.”

The ANNIKA will continue through the weekend.

