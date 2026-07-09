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Kai Trump and her mother Vanessa Trump, girlfriend of Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC, look on after a match between Jupiter Links and Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center on March 17, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Kai Trump and her mother Vanessa Trump, girlfriend of Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC, look on after a match between Jupiter Links and Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center on March 17, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (James Gilbert - TGL Golf / Getty Images)

Kai Trump Ranked as Most Valuable Female College Golfer in America

 By Michael Schwarz  July 9, 2026 at 9:30am
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Kai Trump, collegiate golfer and granddaughter of President Donald Trump, has undoubtedly benefited from her family name and upbringing.

But she has also made it on her own.

According to the latest Golf NIL valuation rankings, updated last week, 19-year-old Kai, a freshman at the University of Miami, enjoys a valuation of $2.25 million, which is the highest in the country among women’s collegiate golfers.

NIL refers to a student-athlete’s ability to profit from his or her “name, image, and likeness.”

According to ESPN, as of March 2026, University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of former NFL star quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, had an NIL valuation of $5.4 million, best among all college athletes, while the other names in the NIL top 20 each surpassed $2 million.

That, of course, would place Kai among the NIL elite, regardless of sport.

Name recognition, of course, plays a huge role.

Are you impressed with Kai Trump?

For instance, according to the Daily Mail, 17-year-old Charlie Woods, son of golfing legend Tiger Woods, has a valuation of roughly $3 million.

In ranked events this season, however, Charlie has yet to finish higher than 19th place.

Kai, on the other hand, enters the 2026-27 season as an established performer on the golf course.

“Kai Trump signed with the University of Miami women’s golf program for the 2026-27 season after establishing herself as a rising junior golfer on the Srixon Medalist Tour, AJGA, and South Florida PGA circuits. Trump has recorded multiple top finishes, including runner-up honors at the 2025 Major Championship at Village Golf Course, third place at Lost City Golf Club, and second at the 2024 Martin County Junior Open,” per her University of Miami bio.

“She also earned top-10 finishes at the 2025 Cognizant High School Invitational and the 2024 Martin Downs Medalist Tour event,” the bio continued. “A multi-sport athlete, Trump helped lead her high school program to four consecutive district team titles and is joining the Canes as a top-recruit out of Florida.”

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The Hurricanes, in other words, secured not only a big name but a superior golfer.

Moreover, Kai will arrive on campus not a moment too soon. After all, the Hurricanes currently rank 70th in the NCAA.

Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon. In that respect, she has another connection to Charlie Woods. According to the Daily Mail, Haydon currently dates Charlie’s famous golfing father.

During and after the 2024 presidential campaign, Kai also established herself as a prominent social media personality.

The teenager, for instance, posted golf videos while entertaining audiences with impressions of her grandfather.

Her most memorable moment, however, came when she spoke with poise and charm at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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