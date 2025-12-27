Kamala Cries Sexism, Proves Why She's Not Fit to Be a Leader: 'I Don't Aspire to Be Humble'

Legendary Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu once said, “He who is humble shall remain whole.”

It’s a simple formula: Being humble means being honest with yourself, and being honest with yourself ensures clarity when the chips are down.

Failed presidential candidate (and mostly failed former vice president) Kamala Harris has made clear that she has no desire to be humble — her own words, not mine — and it could preclude another embarrassing public election debacle in a few years’ time.

Harris recently appeared on the “Rich Little Broke Girls” podcast, according to Fox News, to discuss a number of topics.

One issue she just had to elaborate on? People’s apparent issue with her trademark, ear-splitting, nails-on-a-chalkboard-esque cackling.

And she approached the subject by bizarrely linking it to the concept of being humble.

“I don’t aspire to be humble. Humility, yes, is very important. [It’s] a very dated perspective on who women should be. To say, women should be humble. Women should be quiet. Women should laugh quietly,” Harris explained.

“Women should not have a sense of humor. Women should not raise their voice,” she added. “I have never felt burdened by those very dated, and I think out-of-touch standards.”

Newsflash to Harris: This is not a sexist thing. This is an obnoxious thing. If Kamala were named Kenny, the criticism would stand. But why let an honest critique get in the way of sex-based grievances?

“Like, apparently, some people love to talk about the way I laugh,” Harris had said in 2024, per Fox News.

“Well, let me just tell you something: I have my mother’s laugh,” she said. “And I grew up around a bunch of women, in particular, who laughed from the belly.”

Look, it’s hardly a secret that Harris has been plotting an eventual grand return to politics, possibly another stab at the presidency in 2028, ever since a rumored California gubernatorial bid never materialized.

But that lack of humility when it comes to her laugh — emblematic of much larger problems, obviously — is exactly why she’s not fit to be president.

And given how nakedly transparent that fact is, it presents a bit of a voter problem for the White House hopeful.

First off, Harris simply will never win over the Republican alternative. The former vice president’s insistence on identity politics and being a perpetual victim (“Oh, woe is me as a black, I mean Asian, I mean black, I mean Asian woman in politics…”) will always make her repellent for the party that actually values pulling oneself up by their own bootstraps.

Second, and perhaps just as importantly for her, Harris is losing ground to an increasingly leftist Democratic voter bloc. Whether it’s the Israel-Gaza conflict (Harris will never condemn Israel — as she shouldn’t — but that means certain leftists will simply never, ever vote for her) or her genuinely impressive fundraising skills (all voters have become increasingly dubious of political power being purchased via campaign contributions), Harris is rapidly becoming a political dinosaur in a political climate that’s getting leaner — and meaner.

If the woman can’t even have the modicum of self-introspection to think, “Hmm, maybe I shouldn’t use my grating laugh in the most inopportune of situations,” how’s she possibly going to run a different (read: winning) campaign in 2028?

Now, before the leftists push their glasses up their face and say, “ACKSHUALLY…” Yeah, Trump isn’t the epitome of humility either. Duh.

And that’s exactly why this writer thinks he lost the 2020 election. In the 2024 election (ironically against Kamala)? Trump actually demonstrated some remarkable humility, at least in the eyes of voters.

That whole “Kamala is for they/them, Trump is for you” slogan wasn’t just one of the most effective political campaigns in election history. It was also a telltale sign that Trump was humbly offering to help the downtrodden and forgotten. It was clarity of mission when the chips were down.

Kamala? There’s no proof she can have that — and the way she associates humility with sexism drives that point home.

