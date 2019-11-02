Kamala Cuts Entire State's Field Team, Campaign Confirms Selfish Goal

Part of what helped President Donald Trump secure victory in 2016 was his refusal to abandon “flyover” America. While Hillary Clinton focused on media glamour and the talk show circuit, Trump hit the pavement, shaking hands and holding rallies.

Democrats still don’t seem to understand this powerful type of campaigning, and 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris all but confirmed that with a gamble to win the White House that left one state in the dust.

In the crucial state of New Hampshire, Harris cut every single field staff worker this week, CBS News reported.

Almost every Harris campaign office is being shuttered, and more than half of her crew in the state has been laid off.

“Senator Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020,” Harris’ New Hampshire communications director, Nate Evans, told CBS.

TRENDING: Beto’s Pandering Trip to Newtown Comes to Hard Stop as Resident Makes a Stand

“To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources and go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire.

“The campaign will continue to have a staff presence in New Hampshire but the focus is and will continue to be on Iowa.”

In summary, Kamala’s campaign abandoned the state to go all-in on Iowa for the singular goal of winning.

Although Iowa remains an important state in any national election, the dismissal of New Hampshire could send a signal to other states that Harris’ win-at-all-costs attitude could very well leave them in the dust.

Will this decision come back to haunt Kamala Harris? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (315 Votes) 2% (7 Votes)

Harris already has issues with her consistency and credibility.

The former California attorney general aggressively pursued marijuana convictions, despite the state’s imminent lurch toward full legalization of cannabis.

When confronted about her history with the increasingly decriminalized drug, she smugly implied that love of the narcotic was in her DNA, as she is part Jamaican.

Instead of throwing citizens under the bus to rack up a shocking number of convictions, Harris now appears to be casting aside an entire state to win the election.

After experiencing a surge in popularity during a confrontation with Joe Biden during a Democratic debate, Harris’ numbers quickly dropped until she wound up where she still sits — a distant 5th place.

RELATED: Did Biden Think He Was Back in 2012 Campaigning with Obama During Weird Comment to Reporter?

By sacrificing New Hampshire to have a few extra bucks to spend in Iowa, Kamala risks making a major mistake that Clinton made in 2016: alienating voters.

For many Americans who feel abandoned, a candidate confirming their suspicions by practically pulling out of the state is not reassuring.

While Harris may gain a few percentage points in Iowa thanks to her renewed focus, what it took to earn those could cost her campaign everything.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.