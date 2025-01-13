For many consumers, cancelling monthly subscriptions requires something annoying, such as having a conversation with a non-English-speaking “customer service” representative.

In politics, however, it appears that not even a failed campaign can bring recurring monthly donations to an end.

According to Politico, Vice President Kamala Harris’s gullible donors received an unwelcome surprise on their January 2025 financial statements when they discovered that the now-defunct Harris campaign has continued to charge them for donations a whopping two months after the vice president’s resounding defeat to President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 general election.

Thus, the Harris Victory Fund, partnered with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), has understandably generated ill will.

“It’s silly, out of touch, and needlessly takes advantage of our most loyal supporters,” one Democrat operative said of the decision to continue automatic withdrawals of donations.

As a practical matter, of course, the Harris Victory Fund no longer exists. Automatic monthly donations to that now-defunct entity go directly to the DNC.

One Harris donor explained that the DNC did send out relevant post-election emails.

“Thank you for your generous monthly commitment,” the emails read, adding that donations would continue “until you contact us.”

The same donor, however, noted that the DNC never sought explicit approval to continue the automatic payments.

Should Harris be required to repay the donations plus interest? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1494 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

Of course, some Democrat operatives still do not see the problem.

Democrat fundraiser Mike Nellis, for instance, admitted that losing campaigns generally shut down recurring donations.

“But Nellis, who was a senior adviser to Harris’ 2020 presidential primary campaign, said he was OK with the DNC continuing to pull donations from Harris donors,” per Politico.

The outlet also noted that Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign and associated fundraising entities such as the Republican National Committee had to issue more than half a million refunds after raising money through automatic donations.

Still, it should come as no surprise that those associated with Harris would defend the patently unethical practice.

After all, the Harris campaign’s unfathomable squandering of approximately $1.5 billion has ranked among the leading post-election stories.

In fact, longtime Democrat strategist James Carville called for an “audit” of the Harris campaign.

DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser Lindy Li also expressed serious resentment toward the losing campaign.

“They’re $20 million or $18 million in debt. It’s incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and to explain what happened because I told them it was a margin-of-error race,” Li said five days after the election.

Indeed, the Harris campaign invited further criticism by reportedly making huge payments to celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey. The billionaire media mogul campaigned for Harris and even hosted a comically disastrous town hall for the vice president.

Of course, Democrat donors have no reservations about confiscating other people’s money through nefarious means. If they did, they would not vote Democrat.

When it involves their own money, however, suddenly they take notice.

In any event, those donors should cheer up and stop complaining about automatic payments. After all, they can always call customer service.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.