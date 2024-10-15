Kamala Getting Desperate, Reportedly Plans to Use Joe Rogan in Risky Attempt to Sway Voters

The powerful people who installed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee must have something planned.

Otherwise, one could scarcely imagine their motives in setting up the vice president for a near-certain catastrophe.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Harris campaign officials have engaged in talks that could result in their candidate sitting down for an interview with ultra-popular podcaster Joe Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Spotify.

Two sources close to the situation confirmed that Harris campaign officials have indeed met with Rogan’s team this week. Thus far, however, the talks and meetings have not yet resulted in a confirmed interview.

To put it mildly, an appearance on Rogan’s podcast would force the vice president well outside of her comfort zone.

For instance, according to The Joe Rogan Experience podcast stats, updated as recently as Friday, Rogan has recorded 2,454 episodes in the show’s 14.5 years of existence, and the average duration of an episode is 2 hours, 38 minutes and 25 seconds.

In other words, Rogan conducts long-form conversations of remarkable depth.

Likewise, of the show’s 1,134 total podcast guests, 89 percent have been male.

Furthermore, Rogan’s 2018 interview with entrepreneur Elon Musk ranks as the most-watched episode in podcast history. To date, that episode and Musk’s second appearance on the Rogan podcast have amassed more than 100 million combined views.

Thus, should an interview materialize, the vice president would find herself venturing onto a podcast that would require her to speak in an unscripted manner for nearly three hours to a predominantly male audience of viewers and listeners who love Musk.

What could go wrong?

Nothing, of course, would more clearly signal the Harris campaign’s mounting desperation. After all, polls have shown that young men, including young black men, have drifted more and more toward former President Donald Trump.

Last week, in a lame attempt to appeal to black male voters, campaign operatives trotted out former President Barack Obama. It backfired. Predictably, rather than appeal to black male voters’ interests and values, the elitist former president accused them of sexism.

Harris campaign operatives tried something similar with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, the vice president’s running mate. That earned them some delicious and justifiable mockery from liberal talk show host Bill Maher.

Meanwhile, Harris spent last week bombing friendly interviews. Her appearances on CBS’s “60 Minutes” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” along with ABC’s “The View,” were widely panned, for they illustrated her inability to speak in coherent sentences or even to distinguish herself from President Joe Biden.

Thus, one wonders how she would endure nearly three hours of unscripted conversation with Rogan.

After all, if she had something interesting to say, she would have said it by now. Instead, she has treated the public to one word salad after another.

Moreover, Rogan has made no secret of his lack of respect for the vice president’s intellectual capacity.

See, for instance, the following clip from a Rogan interview conducted several months ago with author Michael Malice.

“If you’re going after Officer Harris you’re either racist or sexist or ableist,” Malice said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

“Right. Ableist?” Rogan asked.

“Yeah, ’cause she’s a retard. She’s literally retarded,” Malice replied with a straight face.

At that point, Rogan nearly fell off his chair laughing.

The host and his guest then spent nearly 90 seconds mocking Harris and trying to explain her bizarre behavior.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers might find offensive

NEW: Joe Rogan starts cracking up after Michael Malice tells him that VP Kamala Harris is “literally ret*rded” and is “America’s wine mom.” Malice joked that Harris has the “three phases of wine mom.” “I think of her as America’s wine mom because b*tch seems like she’s three… pic.twitter.com/fgz3lM18HD — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 1, 2024

No doubt many Americans in the last four years have debated whether the members of our political establishment qualify as diabolical or merely stupid.

For the likes of Harris, the jury remains out.

As for those who installed her as a presidential nominee, one leans toward diabolical.

So what is their play here in setting her up for a possible interview with Rogan that would further expose her myriad inadequacies? Do they hope for a nervous breakdown that would require a last-minute substitute?

Whatever the reasoning, their desperation has become palpable.

